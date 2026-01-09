Focus Vitamins Launches New Preservative-Free Artificial Tears to Provide Advanced Relief for Dry Eye Sufferers

Focus Vitamins launches Focus Tears PF, new preservative-free eye drops in convenient single-dose vials. Customers can receive a 15% discount with code TPFMEDIA through March 15, 2026.
MANASSAS, Va., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Focus Vitamins, a leader in evidence-based eye health supplements, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation in ocular care: Focus Tears PF Eye Drops. These preservative-free artificial tears are specifically formulated to provide instant, soothing relief for individuals experiencing dryness, burning, and irritation. As environmental stressors continue to rise, many consumers are seeking gentle yet effective solutions for eye discomfort. Focus Tears PF addresses this need with a high-quality formula featuring 0.5% Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC).
Key Benefits of Focus Tears PF:
- Preservative-Free Formula: Safe for frequent, long-term use and ideal for sensitive eyes, as it eliminates the risk of irritation often caused by harsh preservatives.
- Single-Use Vials: Each box contains 30 sterile, convenient single-dose vials designed for on-the-go relief at work, home, or while traveling.
- Instant Hydration: Provides immediate comfort from environmental factors such as wind and sun.
- Contact Lens Compatible: While drops should be applied 15 minutes before inserting lenses, the gentle formula is a perfect companion for lens wearers managing dryness.
"Our mission has always been to provide patients and doctors with eye health products they can trust," said Mike Harrington, VP of Marketing at Focus Vitamins. "With the introduction of Focus Tears PF, we are expanding our portfolio to offer a daily-use solution that prioritizes both purity and performance".
Special Offers and Availability
Focus Tears PF Eye Drops are available now for purchase at $18.99 per box. To provide additional value, Focus Vitamins is offering discounted pricing on 2-pack and 3-pack options, and a limited-time launch promotion of 15% Off their order through March 15, 2026 with coupon code TPFMEDIA at checkout. Shoppers can also utilize the Autoship program to receive free shipping and ensure they never run out of relief.
Media Contact
Mike Harrington, Focus Vitamins, 1 7034746872, [email protected], https://focusvitamins.com/
SOURCE Focus Vitamins
Share this article