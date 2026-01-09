Focus Vitamins Launches New Preservative-Free Artificial Tears to Provide Advanced Relief for Dry Eye Sufferers

"Our mission has always been to provide patients and doctors with products they can trust," said Mike Harrington, VP of Marketing at Focus Vitamins. "With the introduction of Focus Tears PF, we are expanding our portfolio to offer a daily-use solution that prioritizes purity and performance". Post this

Preservative-Free Formula: Safe for frequent, long-term use and ideal for sensitive eyes, as it eliminates the risk of irritation often caused by harsh preservatives.

Single-Use Vials: Each box contains 30 sterile, convenient single-dose vials designed for on-the-go relief at work, home, or while traveling.

Instant Hydration: Provides immediate comfort from environmental factors such as wind and sun.

Contact Lens Compatible: While drops should be applied 15 minutes before inserting lenses, the gentle formula is a perfect companion for lens wearers managing dryness.

"Our mission has always been to provide patients and doctors with eye health products they can trust," said Mike Harrington, VP of Marketing at Focus Vitamins. "With the introduction of Focus Tears PF, we are expanding our portfolio to offer a daily-use solution that prioritizes both purity and performance".

Special Offers and Availability

Focus Tears PF Eye Drops are available now for purchase at $18.99 per box. To provide additional value, Focus Vitamins is offering discounted pricing on 2-pack and 3-pack options, and a limited-time launch promotion of 15% Off their order through March 15, 2026 with coupon code TPFMEDIA at checkout. Shoppers can also utilize the Autoship program to receive free shipping and ensure they never run out of relief.

Mike Harrington, Focus Vitamins, [email protected], https://focusvitamins.com/

