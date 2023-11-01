Foghorn Consulting and Carahsoft Announce Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive AWS Cloud Solutions to the Public Sector

"By working with Foghorn and our reseller partners, we enable our joint customers to leverage the power of AWS through expert engineering and managed services, facilitating a seamless transition to the cloud,"said Sehar Wahla, Director of Partner Business Development at Carahsoft. Post this

Carahsoft leverages its extensive experience in the industry, its reseller partnerships, Government contracts and status as an AWS managed service company to deliver advanced cloud solutions for the Public Sector. Holding the prestigious title of AWS Advanced Tier Partner, Carahsoft's unwavering commitment to excellence is evident through its portfolio of successful AWS implementations and managed services that empower organizations to maximize cloud capabilities.

Carahsoft serves as the distributor for Foghorn Consulting's range of AWS Marketplace services. Foghorn Consulting offers expertise in various aspects of public cloud engineering, including strategy, migration, design, implementation, and ongoing support via FogOps. With multiple AWS competencies, such as AWS Security, DevOps, and Migration, Foghorn is a trusted guide for clients at every stage of their cloud journey. This collaboration ensures access to Foghorn's specialized offerings, including the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) for smooth migrations, cloud security assessments, and FinOps support for cost optimization. Together, they provide a comprehensive solution for navigating AWS Marketplace.

This strategic partnership aims to provide SLED and Federal clients with a comprehensive suite of cloud solutions that directly address their unique requirements. By combining Foghorn's prowess in cloud engineering with Carahsoft's expertise in managed services, the partnership aims to offer Public Sector customers end-to-end solutions that streamline operations, enhance security and optimize resource utilization within the AWS ecosystem.

"We are excited about the opportunities this partnership with Carahsoft brings to our SLED and Federal clients," said Alex Roosakos, CEO at Foghorn Consulting. "Together, we can provide targeted solutions that navigate the complexities of these sectors and drive successful cloud adoption."

"We are pleased to add Foghorn's cloud services to our portfolio," said Sehar Wahla, Director of Partner Business Development at Carahsoft. "By working with Foghorn and our reseller partners, we enable our joint customers to leverage the power of AWS through expert engineering and managed services, facilitating a seamless transition to the cloud."

For more information about this partnership and the tailored AWS cloud solutions it offers to the SLED and Federal sectors, please visit Foghorn Consulting's website and Carahsoft's website.

Media Contact

Kevin Fleming, Foghorn Consulting, 1 3126479976, [email protected], www.foghornconsulting.com

Mary Lange, Carahsoft, 1 7302307434, [email protected], www.carahsoft.com

SOURCE Foghorn Consulting