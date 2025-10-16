FohBoh.ai and Adora POS Partner to Deliver AI Foresight for Restaurant Operators

The future of restaurant operations isn't about dashboards — it's about foresight. FohBoh's domain-specific AI companion, trained on the restaurant's own data, is turning data into real-time conversational guidance. Post this

Kevin Wendland, Adora POS President, added: "The average operator spends over 20 hours per week on manual admin tasks, reporting and troubleshooting. We'd much rather our clients use that time to become better operators and improve margins."

Key Benefits for Operators and the Partnership

Real-time plain-language insights across cost of goods, labor variance, and promo performance

Prescriptive recommendations with next steps operators can act on immediately

Pizza-native workflows designed for high-volume, delivery-heavy businesses

Fast time-to-value with no new dashboards to learn or manage

About FohBoh.ai

FohBoh.ai is the restaurant industry's first multi-agent, multi-LLM operational intelligence platform. Purpose-built to connect fragmented systems and deliver real-time, prescriptive answers, FohBoh turns POS, labor, inventory, finance, and marketing data into instant decisions.

About Adora POS

Adora POS is a modern, cloud-based point-of-sale platform designed for pizzerias and multi-unit brands. With delivery management, loyalty, kitchen displays, and robust integrations, Adora helps operators streamline operations and grow profit both on-premise and off-premise. www.adorapos.com

