FohBoh.ai and Adora POS Partner to Deliver AI Foresight for Restaurant Operators

FohBoh.ai and Adora POS announce a new integration that delivers real-time, prescriptive insights. Operators can cut costs, reduce waste, and improve margins simply by asking how.
DALLAS and ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FohBoh.ai, the first AI foresight companion for restaurants, today announced a new integration with Adora POS, the cloud-based point-of-sale platform built for modern pizzerias. The partnership enables operators to instantly turn raw operational data into clear, prescriptive answers that reduce costs, improve margins, and streamline decision-making.
"Dashboards report. FohBoh prescribes," said Michael Atkinson, FohBoh.ai Founder. "By combining Adora's personalized POS with FohBoh's AI companion, operators will be able to simply ask FohBoh… 'Which menu items are hurting my margins?' and receive: 'The Hawaiian is 6.7% lower than average due to chicken price increases — adjust menu or vendor mix.'"
Kevin Wendland, Adora POS President, added: "The average operator spends over 20 hours per week on manual admin tasks, reporting and troubleshooting. We'd much rather our clients use that time to become better operators and improve margins."
Key Benefits for Operators and the Partnership
- Real-time plain-language insights across cost of goods, labor variance, and promo performance
- Prescriptive recommendations with next steps operators can act on immediately
- Pizza-native workflows designed for high-volume, delivery-heavy businesses
- Fast time-to-value with no new dashboards to learn or manage
For more information on the FohBoh.ai + Adora POS integration or to see a demo, visit www.fohboh.ai
About FohBoh.ai
FohBoh.ai is the restaurant industry's first multi-agent, multi-LLM operational intelligence platform. Purpose-built to connect fragmented systems and deliver real-time, prescriptive answers, FohBoh turns POS, labor, inventory, finance, and marketing data into instant decisions.
About Adora POS
Adora POS is a modern, cloud-based point-of-sale platform designed for pizzerias and multi-unit brands. With delivery management, loyalty, kitchen displays, and robust integrations, Adora helps operators streamline operations and grow profit both on-premise and off-premise. www.adorapos.com
