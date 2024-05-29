Foley Family Wines Appointed as Exclusive Agent to Import and Sell Two Stacks Irish Whiskey Portfolio

Located near the Mourne Mountains in County Down, Two Stacks Bond works with Ireland's leading distilleries to commission heritage mash bill recipes, source, and access whiskey from a wide range of casks and distillates, creating unique and contemporary whiskey expressions. Post this

The Two Stacks core portfolio includes The First Cut - Signature Blend, The Blender's Cut – Cask Strength Blend, Smoke & Mirrors – Peated Single Malt, Double Barrel – Single Grain, Double Barrel – Single Pot Still, Double Barrel – Single Malt, and Double Irish Cream Liqueur. FFW will also import The First Cut and Double Barrel whiskeys and the Double Irish Cream Liqueur in 'Dram in a Can' 100 ml / 43% ABV servings.

Nestled in the heart of the Mourne mountains, Killowen distillery is one of Ireland's smallest and most authentic distilleries on the island. Killowen's head distiller, Brendan Carty, focuses on producing historic peatic Pot Still Irish Whiskey, as well as Poitin, Gin, Rum, and Liqueurs.

"As we expand our spirits portfolio, the addition of Irish Whiskey and other beverages will complement our growing portfolio of spirits from Scotland, New Zealand, Mexico, Kentucky, Texas, and Nevada," commented Shawn Schiffer, FFW President. "Two Stacks and Killowen represent the history of classic Irish distilleries and the creativity and innovation that consumers are seeking."

"Two Stacks Independent bottling and bonding facility is a modern revival of Irish Whiskey Bonding, helping script a new and exciting chapter for where Irish can go, through the custodianship of some Ireland's oldest and newest whiskey distillates, harmonizing blends to create unique and exciting flavours within the category," added McCarthy. "Foley Family Wines shares our commitment to quality and craftsmanship and is the right partner for us as we expand our sales and distribution into the U.S."

In 2023, 12.9 million 9L cases of Irish Whiskey were sold, a 3% increase from 2022(1). Approximately 91% of Irish whiskey retail sales in the U.S. are in the premium+ category, and the U.S. was the leading export market for Irish cream liqueurs in 2023 totaling €155m (US$170m)(2).

About Foley Family Wines

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines (FFW) is a portfolio of highly acclaimed wines and spirits from some of the world's greatest estates. The company owns more than 24 wineries and a distillery, each with its distinct style, legacy, and approach to hospitality. FFW has expanded its portfolio significantly since its founding, now including such storied brands as Chalk Hill Estate Winery, Sebastiani, Roth, Banshee, Ferrari-Carano, Chateau St. Jean, and Lancaster in Sonoma; Merus, Silverado, and Foley Johnson in Napa Valley; Lincourt, Firestone, and Foley Estates in Southern California; Chalone Vineyard in Monterey County; Four Graces and Acrobat in Oregon; and Three Rivers in Washington. FFW's import wines include Lucien Albrecht in France, Nieto Senetiner in Argentina, and 14 wine brands spanning three of New Zealand's most acclaimed winegrowing regions: Marlborough, Central Otago, and Martinborough. The growing global spirits portfolio includes Minden Mill Distilling, Charles Goodnight Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, New Zealand's Lighthouse Gin, El Mexicano Tequila, and the Loch Lomond Group.

