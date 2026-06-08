Foley, Incorporated to Offer Cat AI Assistant Technology, Expanding Top-Rated Heavy Equipment Rental Services Across New Jersey

Foley, Incorporated is expanding its top-rated heavy equipment rental services in New Jersey by adding Cat® AI Assistant technology. The move is part of the company's continuing investment in innovative technologies that help clients manage equipment and jobsite operations more efficiently.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foley, Incorporated, a provider of New Jersey heavy equipment rental solutions, is preparing to incorporate Cat® AI Assistant technology into its service offerings as part of its ongoing commitment to innovation. The announcement follows Caterpillar's introduction of the AI-powered tool, which helps equipment owners and operators access information more quickly and make decisions about equipment management, maintenance and operations.

By aligning its services with emerging technology, Foley, Incorporated continues to support construction professionals across New Jersey. Its solutions help improve jobsite efficiency and productivity.

How Is Foley, Incorporated Advancing Heavy Equipment Rentals in New Jersey?

Foley, Incorporated is advancing heavy equipment rentals in New Jersey by preparing to offer Cat® AI Assistant technology alongside its extensive rental fleet and equipment support services.

The AI-powered solution Caterpillar introduced assists users in accessing equipment information, maintenance guidance and operational insights through a conversational interface. As a result, the technology makes it easier to find answers and manage fleets more efficiently.

As digital tools continue to shape the construction industry, technologies such as Cat® AI Assistant have the potential to simplify equipment management and help contractors make faster, informed decisions. For construction companies managing multiple projects, more efficient access to information can support productivity while reducing time spent searching for technical details and equipment guidance.

Foley, Incorporated's desire to adopt modern technologies aligns with its long history of supporting construction professionals throughout New Jersey. The company has developed a reputation for helping clients get the equipment, skills and assistance they need to keep projects on track.

That long-term relationship focus is mirrored in CEO Jamie Foley's statement, "Our vision as a company is to create customer experiences that create customers for life." In addition to expanding its digital capabilities, Foley, Incorporated offers access to more than 300 Cat construction machines and a broad range of equipment solutions for projects of all sizes. Available equipment categories include:

Articulated Trucks

Asphalt Pavers

Dozers

Excavators

Skid Steer Loaders

By pairing a comprehensive equipment inventory with innovative tools to streamline equipment management, Foley, Incorporated continues to support contractors seeking reliable New Jersey heavy equipment rental solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following FAQs provide additional information about Cat® AI Assistant and the equipment solutions available through Foley, Incorporated.

What is the Cat® AI Assistant?

Cat® AI Assistant is an artificial intelligence tool made to simplify how users manage and operate their equipment fleets by providing quick access to equipment information and support resources.

What kind of equipment can I rent from Foley, Incorporated?

Foley, Incorporated offers a comprehensive fleet of more than 300 Cat equipment rentals in New Jersey, from excavators to skid steer loaders.

Does Foley, Incorporated buy used equipment?

Yes, Foley, Incorporated buys and sells used power systems equipment, allowing clients to sell equipment they no longer use.

What areas does Foley, Incorporated serve?

Foley, Incorporated serves clients throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and Staten Island, providing equipment rental, sales, parts and service support across its territory.

To learn more about Foley, Incorporated's equipment rental solutions, service offerings and technology initiatives, visit the company website.

About Foley, Incorporated

Founded in 1957, Foley, Incorporated is the authorized Cat dealer serving New Jersey and the surrounding areas. The company provides equipment sales, rentals, parts, service, power systems and technology solutions to help clients maximize productivity and support long-term operational success.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Foley, Incorporated, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://www.foleyinc.com

SOURCE Foley, Incorporated