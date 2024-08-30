Folger Shakespeare Library Announces Fall Programming and Events

"From our vast collection to exciting performances and events, the Folger really shines when we can go deeper and invite folks to engage in the learning, the dialogue, and the fun," shares Karen Ann Daniels, Director of Programming and Artistic Director of Folger Theatre. Post this

"Now that we are back in our renovated building, there's nothing keeping us from presenting and inviting more people to discover all the Folger has to offer," shares Karen Ann Daniels, Director of Programming and Artistic Director of Folger Theatre. "From our vast collection to exciting performances and events, the Folger really shines when we can go deeper and invite folks to engage in the learning, the dialogue, and the fun! The Folger sits on Capitol Hill at the intersection between the federal buildings and the neighborhood, so it's natural for us to want to explore democracy, particularly right now."

The renovated spaces continue to create opportunities to offer new programming, and the Folger is excited to share several new series of events this fall, including Folger Gallery Talks, DIY at the Folger, Folger Salons, and Classes for Lifelong Learners.

On Thursday, September 5 at 6:30pm, Folger archivist Sara Schliep shares the history of how Henry Folger, the co-founder of the Folger Shakespeare Library, acquired his favorite copy of Shakespeare's First Folio. Of the 82 copies owned by the Folgers, creating the largest collection in the world, the "Vincent First Folio" was Henry's most prized copy. Folger Archivist Talk: The Vincent First Folio kicks off the new series Folger Gallery Talks on Thursday evenings, when the exhibition halls are open until 9pm. Offering deeper insights into the Folger's extensive collection, including the world's largest collection of Shakespeare's First Folios, and the curation of the exhibition halls, Folger Gallery Talks invite visitors on a thematic tour through the galleries with the Folger's experienced staff members. Registration is recommended.

DIY at the Folger monthly workshops, at 11:30am in the new Learning Lab, offer hands-on learning opportunities for families to learn more about Shakespeare and historical bookmaking. The first two sessions are focused on early printing methods, using the Folger's functioning historical model on October 9 meets in the Shakespeare Exhibition Hall, and Renaissance letter writing using a quill and ink on November 6.

The Great Hall of the Folger becomes a dynamic space for the exchange of ideas in the new Folger Salon series. Each month, a small group of the Folger's scholarly and artistic fellows will share their most exciting finds and thought-provoking challenges in a short presentation, before moving into a larger, free-flowing conversation that makes connections between their discoveries and research. Tea and coffee will be provided for the Salon series. Folger Salon meets on October 17 and November 21 at 4:30pm and carries on the tradition of lively discussions about literature, arts, and the humanities.

Shakespeare 101: A Reintroduction, is a two-day program on October 16 and 23 from 6:30-8pm, centering the works of Shakespeare, his legacy, interpretation, and the current exhibitions in the Shakespeare Exhibition Hall. Designed for all adult learners who wish to "brush up their Shakespeare," this program is the first offering in the new Lifelong Learners series, an adult educational series offered throughout the year on topics relating to the Folger's collections. Registration is $150 per participant.

The Folger is offering several programs focused on popular seasonal holidays.

The Folger Book Club's October "spooky read" is Edward Carey's Edith Holler, an NPR Book of the Year selection, a witty, charming mystery about a crumbling Edwardian-era playhouse, a trapped young woman who yearns for independence, and an imposing mystery figure. The virtual book club meets on Thursday, October 10 at 6:30pm with an introduction by presenter Rachel B. Dankert followed by moderated breakout group discussions.

On October 25 from 5:30-7:30pm, Folger Friday will celebrate Halloween with a specially curated spooktacular event featuring local artists and performers, activating Folger's spaces for an evening of thrills and chills. Costumes are encouraged; registration is requested for this free event.

How Alchemy Gave Us Alcohol, on Saturday, October 26, 5–8pm in the Great Hall, turns to the precursor of modern chemistry (with some magical and esoteric principles), alchemy, for the next Mixology event. Perfect for the spooky season, participants may be bewitched by early elixirs with a modern twist and create trivia teams of up to six players to win prizes. All participants can play solo, make new friends, or come as a team. Costumes are encouraged. Registration opens on October 8 and tickets are $25 per guest.

On November 1 from 6–8 pm in the Reading Room, Folger Institute Artistic Fellow Alexander D'Agostino's performance piece "Tarot, Magic, and the Fairy King" offers a fresh look at the Folger's grimoire, a well-known book of magic, mystical symbols, and incantations for invoking spirits. This unique manuscript has inspired and guided D'Agostino's embodied performance that involves the art of reading tarot cards. Registration is required for this free event.

Folger Family Workshops embrace the season's holidays, too. United States of Shakespeare on Saturday, September 21 is the perfect way to start the new school year with an exploration of how Shakespeare's works inspired some of America's greatest thinkers. Embracing the fun of Halloween, Folger invites children from ages 5-14, for two free workshops Something Wicked: Supernatural Shakespeare focused on Shakespeare's ghosts and witches on October 26, from 11:30am-12:30pm (ages 5-7) and 1-2pm (ages 8-14) in the Learning Lab, Costumes are welcomed! Before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Folger invites families for Cram Thee with Food, a playful exploration of Shakespearean feasting, meals, and table manners on Saturday, November 16, from 11:30am-12:30pm (ages 5-7) and 1-2pm (ages 8-14) in the Learning Lab. Registration is required for all Folger Family Workshops.

Inside the Season's series of discussions develops the Folger's Whose Democracy? theme and performances through curated conversations between Folger leaders, artists, activists, and community members. Held during America Library Association's annual Banned Book week, on September 28, from 6-7pm, Silenced Voices, Banned Books explores how the banning of books in schools—especially those focused on race, antiracism, and LGBTQIA+ topics—affect today's students. "Is the Day So Young?" Gen Z Finds a Seat at the Table on November 2, 6–7 pm, uses the youthful rebellions of Romeo and Juliet (onstage at the Folger through November 10) as the starting point for a discussion with youth activists, high school students, and college students about civic participation, mental health, and hopes for the future. Tickets for Inside the Season discussions are $25, with discounts available for Folger subscribers and members and available on folger.edu.

"No matter who you are or how old you are, or where you come from, we want you to know you belong at the Folger," Daniels says about welcoming visitors to the Folger for fall programs.

Other fall events include Folger Book Club's discussions of Year of Wonders by Geraldine Brooks (September 5, 6:30pm; free) and Dating Dr. Dil by Nisha Sharma (November 7, 6:30pm; free); Book Reading and Signing with Nicholas Meyer, author of the new mystery Sherlock Holmes and the Telegraph from Hell (September 12, 7:30–8:30 pm; free); an Early Music Seminar focused on the early music of Venice and Florence (virtual, September 11, 6pm; $10), Folger Consort's Tale of Two Cities: Music of Florence and Venice (performances September 13-15; $20-$45); Creative Conversation with Folger Theatre's Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels and Romeo and Juliet's creative team members (October 4, 6:30 pm; $25) and Romeo and Juliet Pre-Show Talk with Dr. Margo Hendricks, moderated by Dr. Kathryn Vomero Santos (October 11, 6:30pm; free) in support of Folger Theatre's production of Romeo and Juliet, directed by Raymond O. Caldwell (October 1-November 10; $20-$84); two O.B. Hardison Poetry Series readings —with in-person and virtual tickets available—We the People of the United States…Establish Justice with poets Claudia Rankine and Yesenia Montilla (October 15, 7:30 pm; $20/$10) and We the People of the United States…Ensure Domestic Tranquility with poets Blas Falconer, Valerie Martínez, and Dan Vera (November 12, 7:30 pm; $20/$10); Folger Institute Artist Fellow Suzanne Coley, a Maryland-based fiber artist will give a talk and presentation of her textile book project, inspired by Shakespeare's Measure for Measure (November 16, 11am; free); and two additional Folger Fridays, curated cultural events leading into the weekend featuring local artists, musicians, creatives, and performers (September 20 and November 15, 5:30-7:30pm; free); and the opening of the new exhibition Little Books, Big Gifts: The Artistry of Esther Inglis featuring the intricately detailed embroidery, illustrations, and calligraphy contained in books created by Esther Inglis, in celebration of the 400th anniversary of her death, which opens on October 25 in the Stuart and Mimi Rose Rare Book and Manuscript Exhibition Hall.

For the full roster of fall programming, please visit: folger.edu/whats-on/

FALL PROGRAMMING

SEPTEMBER 2024

Folger Book Club: Year of Wonders by Geraldine Brooks

Sept. 5, 6:30 pm ET

Free, registration required | Virtual

Geraldine Brooks' Year of Wonders concerns the plague, a constant concern in Shakespeare's time, and its status as a banned book supports the Folger's Whose Democracy? season, asking questions about censorship and education. Folger Institute Fellow Beatrice Bradley will open the Folger Book Club discussion by highlighting items from the Folger collection related to the novel, followed by moderated breakout discussion groups. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/folger-book-club-september-2024/

Folger Archivist Talk: The Vincent First Folio

Sept. 5, 6:30 pm

Free | Exhibition Halls

Folger Archivist Sara Schliep tells the story of how Henry Folger, the co-founder of the Folger Shakespeare Library, acquired his favorite copy of Shakespeare's First Folio. The years-long saga pits new American money against old English aristocratic sensibilities.

http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/folger-archivist-talk-the-vincent-first-folio/

Early Music Seminar: Tale of Two Cities

Sept. 11, 6 pm ET

$10 | Virtual

Folger Consort co-Artistic Director Robert Eisenstein shares historical and musical background information related to the Consort's performance of Tale of Two Cities: Music of Florence and Venice. $10 to live stream virtually, with special discounts for Folger Members and Consort subscribers. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/early-music-seminar-tale-of-two-cities/

Book Reading and Signing with Nicholas Meyer

Sept.12, 7:30–8:30 pm

Free | Reading Room

Join the Folger for a night of mystery with filmmaker and author Nicholas Meyer for a reading from his latest novel Sherlock Holmes and the Telegram from Hell. Make sure to visit the Imprints in Time exhibition during regular gallery hours in the Stuart and Mimi Rose Rare Book and Manuscript Exhibition Hall to see Arthur Conan Doyle's handwritten manuscript of his final Sherlock Holmes work The Valley of Fear. Books will be available for purchase for a signing after the event. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/book-reading-and-signing-with-nicholas-meyer/

Tale of Two Cities: Music of Florence and Venice

Sept. 13–15

$20–$45 | Folger Theatre

Both Florence and Venice were European power centers in the 16th and 17th centuries with exciting musical cultures. Folger Consort, the early music ensemble-in-residence at the Folger Shakespeare Library, will offer pieces by celebrated composers who worked in each city. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/tale-of-two-cities/

Folger Friday: Craft Your Power

Sept. 20th 5:30–7:30pm

Free

At Craft Your Power, guests can learn (or relearn) about handicrafts that have structured power and agency, utility and artistry, across cultures and throughout time. Hands-on crafting stations throughout the Folger will feature basket weaving, painting, origami, bracelet-making, and much more. Enjoy live jazz music in our Galleries, snacks and drinks in the Great Hall, and other crafty Folger fun. Sign up today to reserve your spot.

Family Workshop: United States of Shakespeare

Sept. 21, 11:30am–12:30 pm, ages 5-7 (recommended)

Sept. 21, 1–2 pm, ages 8-14 (recommended)

Free, registration required | Learning Lab

In this workshop, families will learn about four historical figures that were all connected through their fascination with Shakespeare. Dive into the worlds of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, Henrietta Vinton Davis and Powhatan Beaty to learn about the power of Shakespeare's words. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/family-workshop-us-of-shx/

Folger Gallery Talk

Sept. 26, 6:30 pm

Free | Exhibition Halls

Each Thursday evening, the Folger's experienced staff will lead visitors on a tour through the galleries highlighting rarely exhibited items from the Folger's collection. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/

Inside the Season: Silenced Voices, Banned Books

Sept. 28, 6–7 pm

$25 | Reading Room

The first discussion of the Folger's new Inside the Season series explores the topic of book banning in America, with a specific focus on the impact on education. With books on race, antiracism, and LGBTQIA+ topics especially targeted, how does book banning affect how young people find themselves reflected in our society? What does the lack of representation and access to literature do to the state of our democracy? And what can we do to combat the problem? Speakers include David Quick (Adult Services Librarian, DC Public Library), Liam Dempsey (Folger Associate Director of Education), and Hannah Oliver Depp (Owner, Loyalty Bookstores). Loyalty Bookstores will have books available for purchase. Tickets are $25, with discounts available for Folger subscribers and members and available on folger.edu. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/silenced-voices-banned-books/

OCTOBER 2024

Romeo and Juliet

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell

Oct.1–Nov. 10, 2024

$20–$84

Shakespeare's timeless story of star-crossed lovers is also a story of the politics of warring families and the violence that consumes them. When all the systems meant to protect and guide a pair of young lovers—familial, religious, and governmental—fail them, can they find a way to safeguard their future despite the chaos around them?

http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/romeo-and-juliet/

Folger Gallery Talk

Oct. 3, 6:30 pm

Free | Exhibition Halls

Each Thursday evening, the Folger's experienced staff will lead visitors on a tour through the galleries highlighting rarely exhibited items from the Folger's collection. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/

Creative Conversation: Romeo and Juliet

Oct. 4, 6:30 pm

$25 with discounts for Folger members and subscribers

Go behind the scenes of Folger Theatre productions with Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels and members of the Romeo and Juliet creative team to learn about the artistic choices, and directorial and design process in staging this production. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/creative-conversations-romeo-and-juliet-24/

Family Workshop: DIY at the Folger: Printing

Oct. 9, 11:30 am

Free, registration required | Learning Lab & Shakespeare Exhibition Hall

Join Folger staff for our monthly series "DIY at the Folger," which gives families a hands-on introduction to the Folger collections, exhibits, or the Shakespearean era. This month, families will learn about historic printing and help Folger staff pull a print from our very own printing press. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/family-workshop-diy-printing/

Folger Book Club: Edith Holler by Edward Carey

Oct.10, 6:30 pm ET

Free | Virtual

This seasonal "spooky read" by Edward Carey explores theatrical ghosts and urban folklore in a setting rife with Shakespearean references. Frequent Folger Book Club presenter Rachel B. Dankert will open the discussion by highlighting items from the Folger collection related to the novel, followed by breakout discussion groups moderated by a team of Folger staff and volunteers. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/folger-book-club-october-2024/

Romeo and Juliet Pre-Show Talk with Dr. Margo Hendricks, moderated by Dr. Kathryn Vomero Santos

Oct. 11, 6:30 pm

Free, registration required | Theatre

Join Dr. Margo Hendricks (University of California, Santa Cruz) and Dr. Kathryn Vomero Santos (Trinity University) in a conversation about themes of race, politics, power, and, of course, love, in Folger Theatre's production of Romeo and Juliet. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/

We the People of the United States…Establish Justice with poets Claudia Rankine and Yesenia Montilla

Oct. 15, 7:30 pm

$20/$10 | Theatre and Streaming

The 56th season of the O.B. Hardison Poetry Series opens with Claudia Rankine (Citizen, An American Lyric) and Yesenia Montilla (Muse Found in a Colonized Body) reading from work that explores whether "we, the people" have truly established justice for all. Poet and speechwriter Camonghne Felix will moderate a conversation with both poets after the reading. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/poetry-claudia-rankine-and-yesenia-montilla/

Lifelong Learners: Shakespeare 101: A Reintroduction

Oct. 16, 6:30–8 pm and Oct. 23, 6:30–8 pm

$150 | Learning Lab

Join the Folger for a two-day program centered on Shakespeare, his works, and our new exhibition halls. This program is for anyone who wants to learn more about Shakespeare or find a new perspective on Shakespeare's works, no matter your previous experiences. This program is the first offering in our "Lifelong Learners" series, an adult educational series offered throughout the year on topics relating to the Folger's collection. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/lifelong-learners-shx-101/

Folger Salon with Tiffany Bragg, Alex Lewis, Simon Smith, and Jennifer Wu

Oct. 17, 4:30 pm

Free | Great Hall

Learn about the research happening at the Folger in real time! Each month, scholar and artist fellows will share their most exciting finds and thought-provoking challenges, followed by casual open conversation. Tea and coffee will be provided for onsite events. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/folger-salon-with-tiffany-bragg-simon-smith-and-jennifer-wu/

Folger Gallery Talk

Oct. 17, 6:30 pm

Free | Exhibition Halls

Each Thursday evening, the Folger's experienced staff will lead visitors on a tour through the galleries highlighting rarely exhibited items from the Folger's collection. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/

Folger Gallery Talk

Oct. 24, 6:30 pm

Free | Exhibition Halls

Each Thursday evening, the Folger's experienced staff will lead visitors on a tour through the galleries highlighting rarely exhibited items from the Folger's collection. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/

Exhibition Opening: Little Books, Big Gifts: The Artistry of Esther Inglis

Oct. 25

Free | Exhibition Halls

Esther Inglis (1570?-1624) was an artist, writer, and religious refugee whose illustrations, calligraphy, and embroidery all factored into the jewel-like manuscripts she created. See her work and learn about her life and achievements upon the 400th anniversary of her death. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/

Folger Friday: A Very Spooky Halloween!

Oct. 25, 5:30–7:30 pm

Free

In celebration of the spooky season, join in on the frighteningly fun time with local artists and Folger staff at Folger Friday. We'll share scary stories about the haunting history of the Folger Shakespeare Library, offer a bevy of eerie activities for everyone, and award prizes for the best costumes, all while getting down with live music and hosting a ghastly dance workshop. Make sure to R.S.V.P… if you dare.. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/

Family Workshop: Something Wicked: Supernatural Shakespeare

Oct. 26, 11:30 am–12:30 pm, ages 5-7 (recommended)

Oct. 26, 1–2 pm, ages 8-14 (recommended)

Free, registration required | Learning Lab

Get spooky with Shakespeare's ghosts and witches. Join the Folger on fun escapades as we explore the hurly-burly elements of Shakespeare's plays! Costumes not required but welcomed. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/family-workshop-something-wicked/

Mixology: How Alchemy Gave Us Alcohol

Oct. 26, 5-8 pm | Great Hall

$25

Without alchemy there would be no mixology. No cocktails, no spirits, no liqueurs! Join the Folger Institute as we explore esoteric views, search for the fifth essence, and lean in on the hot debate—can lead be turned into gold? Doors open at 5pm for a fun night of cocktails, trivia, costume contest, and prizes. Who knows? You might even uncover the secret of immortality. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/programs/folger-institute-mixology/

NOVEMBER

"Tarot, Magic, and the Fairy King" with Performance Artist Alexander D'Agostino

Nov. 1, 6–8 pm

Free, registration required | Reading Room

Well-known in occult circles today, Folger Manuscript V.b.26 or the "Book of magic, with instructions for invoking spirits, etc.," has long held an important place in the history of ceremonial magic and the grimoire tradition. Folger Institute artist fellow Alexander D'Agostino will take a fresh look at this enigmatic manuscript through embodied performance, tarot, and LGBTQ+ perspectives. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/tarot-magic-and-the-fairy-king-with-performance-artist-alexander-dagostino/

Inside the Season: "Is the Day So Young?" Gen Z Finds a Seat at the Table

Nov. 2, 6–7 pm

$25 with discounts for members and subscribers

In Romeo and Juliet, two teenagers end their lives through the entrenched viewpoints of their warring families. How can the next generation rise above what's come before and carve their own path to forge a brighter future for themselves? This panel session will include youth activists, high school students, and college students discussing topics around civic participation, mental health, and what are the challenges for planning for the future in 2024.Tickets are $25, with discounts available for Folger subscribers and members and available on folger.edu. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/is-the-day-so-young-gen-z/

Family Workshop: DIY at the Folger: Letter Writing

Nov. 6, 11:30 am

Free, registration required | Learning Lab

Join Folger staff for our monthly series "DIY at the Folger," which gives families a hands-on introduction to the Folger collection, exhibits, and the Shakespearean era. This month, families will learn the basics of writing with quill and ink to compose their very own Renaissance-style letter. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/diy-at-the-folger-letter-writing/

Folger Gallery Talk

Nov. 7, 6:30 pm

Free | Exhibition Halls

Each Thursday evening, the Folger's experienced staff will lead visitors on a tour through the galleries highlighting rarely exhibited items from the Folger's collection. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/

Folger Book Club: Dating Dr. Dil by Nisha Sharma

Nov. 7, 6:30 pm ET

Free | Virtual

Dating Dr. Dil sets Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew within a South Asian community in New Jersey, exploring ideas around familial obligation and cultural pressures. Folger Institute Fellow Anandi Rao will open the Folger Book Club discussion by highlighting items from the Folger collection related to the novel, followed by breakout discussions groups moderated by a team of staff and volunteers. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/folger-book-club-november-2024/

We the People of the United States…Ensure Domestic Tranquility with poets Blas Falconer, Valerie Martínez, and Dan Vera

Nov. 12, 7:30 pm

$20 | Theatre and Streaming

This poetry reading celebrates twenty years of Letras Latinas, the literary initiative at the Institute for Latino Studies at the University of Notre Dame. Poets Blas Falconer (author of four poetry collections, including Rara Avis), Valerie Martínez (Each and Her and Count) and Dan Vera (Speaking Wiri Wiri and The Space Between Our Danger and Delight) will read from their work with a moderated conversation following the reading. Bookselling and signing will be available at the reception following the event. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/letras-latinas-celebrates-20-years/

Folger Gallery Talk

Nov. 14, 6:30 pm

Free | Exhibition Halls

Each Thursday evening, the Folger's experienced staff will lead visitors on a tour through the galleries highlighting rarely exhibited items from the Folger's collection. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/

Folger Friday

Nov. 15, 5:30–7:30 pm

Free

A curated event that offers an opportunity to check out free performances by local talents. Enjoy live music, dancing, poetry, comedy, and variety acts, purchase beverages and snacks, and visit the Folger's exhibitions on one Friday a month after work. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/

Family Workshop: Cram Thee with Food

Nov. 16, 11:30 am–12:30 pm, ages 5-7 (recommended)

Nov. 16, 1–2 pm, ages 8-14 (recommended)

Free | Learning Lab

Take a bite out of Shakespeare's words and Elizabethan table manners! Shakespeare's plays are filled with meals, feasts, and drama-filled dinner parties. Create an imaginary feast based on modern and Elizabethan table manners and act out an interrupted dinner party from Shakespeare's plays. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/family-workshop-more-food/

Coded Threads: Translating Shakespeare Through Art

Nov. 16, 11am–4pm

Free | Reading Room

Join the Folger for a day of presentations by a group of leading Maryland fiber artists who have been working with Folger Institute Artist Fellow Suzanne Coley on modern needlework designs inspired by Shakespeare's Measure for Measure. In 2023, the group completed a collaborative textile book project with each page inspired by the play. The group will share their work on the next book, with inspiration drawn from the minor characters of the play. During the public sessions, the artists will offer insights to their processes. At 2pm, Suzanne will give a talk highlighting conceptual and technical aspects that are essential to successfully translating Shakespeare through art. Visitors will get a rare opportunity to touch textiles, embroidered pages, and speak with the makers. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/coded-threads-translating-shakespeare-through-art/

Folger Salon with Patricia Ann Lott, Suzette Marie Martin, and KhoKhoi (mary alinney villacastin)

Nov. 21, 4:30 pm

Free | Great Hall

Learn about the research happening at the Folger in real time! Each month, scholar and artist fellows will share their most exciting finds and thought-provoking challenges, followed by casual open conversation. Tea and coffee will be provided for onsite events. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/folger-salon-with-patricia-ann-lott-and-suzette-marie-martin/

Folger Gallery Talk

Nov. 21, 6:30 pm

Free | Exhibition Halls

Each Thursday evening, the Folger's experienced staff will lead visitors on a tour through the galleries highlighting rarely exhibited items from the Folger's collection. http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/

Now on view through Jan. 5, 2025

Exhibition: Imprints in Time: The Stuart and Mimi Rose Collection

Free | Exhibition Halls

From the underworld of Ancient Egypt to the surface of the Moon, Stuart and Mimi Rose's collection of rare books and manuscripts offers a journey across human history, knowledge, and creativity. The objects in this special exhibition, which have rarely been displayed before in public, present literary, cultural, and historical high points throughout human history.

http://www.folger.edu/whats-on/imprints-in-time-exhibition/

About Folger Shakespeare Library:

The Folger Shakespeare Library makes Shakespeare's stories and the world in which he lived accessible. Anchored by the world's largest Shakespeare collection, the Folger is a place where curiosity and creativity are embraced, and conversation is always encouraged. Visitors to the Folger can choose how they want to experience the arts and humanities, from interactive exhibitions to captivating performances, and from path-breaking research to transformative educational programming. The Folger welcomes everyone to connect in their own way—from communities throughout Washington, DC, to communities across the globe.

Following a multiyear building renovation, the Folger's historic Capitol Hill home reopened to the public on June 21, 2024. Learn more at http://www.folger.edu.

SOURCE Folger Shakespeare Library