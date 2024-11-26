Folger Shakespeare Library Announces Folger Frost Fair, a Month-Long Winter Festival

"There is an ingenuity in how frost fairs brought people together in the winter hundreds of years ago," said Folger Director Dr. Farah Karim-Cooper. "We want to welcome people with the same cheerful bustle of activity, along with the warmth and light of the holiday season." Post this

The idea for the Folger Frost Fair was inspired by the frost fairs held in London when the River Thames completely froze in winters between the 1600s and 1800s. Londoners used the frozen river as an opportunity to take daily life to the ice—setting up stalls and booths selling food and drink and conducting commerce. People played games and held contests, and there were even printing presses on the ice from which souvenir postcards and prints were sold.

"There is an ingenuity in how frost fairs brought people together in the winter hundreds of years ago that made it feel like the perfect inspiration for a winter celebration at the Folger today," said Folger Director Dr. Farah Karim-Cooper. "The carnival-like atmosphere on the ice in the 17th century drew people out in spite of the cold. We want to welcome people with the same cheerful bustle of activity, along with the warmth and light of the holiday season."

Timed-entry pass holders and walk-up visitors to the Folger will be welcome to participate in all the free activities offered, including the following highlights:

Folger History Pop-Ups: Visitor Experience staff members and docents will be stationed in each exhibition gallery, the Theatre, and the Reading Room to offer architectural highlights, the history of each space, and other interesting facts. Pop-up dates are November 29–December 1, December 26–29, and December 31 . Pop-ups will run from noon to 5pm on the scheduled dates.





. Pop-ups will run from on the scheduled dates. Photo Station: Everyone is invited to make some holiday memories at a festive winter photo station in the Folger's East Lobby. The photo station will be ready on December 6 .





. Holiday Seek-and-Find: Beginning on December 10 , children can take the lead through the galleries and historic spaces at the Folger as they seek out characters pictured in the guide.





, children can take the lead through the galleries and historic spaces at the Folger as they seek out characters pictured in the guide. Printing Press Demonstrations: Folger staff members will be pulling pages on the Folger's working printing press in the Shakespeare Exhibition Hall throughout the season. Visitors might even get to take printed souvenirs home with them. Check the website for specific dates and times.





Book Nook: Friends and families are invited to read books or play games provided in the nook, which will be situated in the Great Hall near the Quill & Crumb seating area. Beginning December 6 .

Other programs require free registration or ticket purchases. These include:

Folger Friday Holiday Singalong: On Friday, December 13 , choral director and The Voice contestant (season 25) L. Rodgers will lead participants in a singalong in the Great Hall. Warm beverages will add to the seasonal cheer. ( Dec. 13 , free with registration)





, choral director and The Voice contestant (season 25) L. Rodgers will lead participants in a singalong in the Great Hall. Warm beverages will add to the seasonal cheer. ( , free with registration) Folger Holiday Consort: The Folger's early modern music ensemble will perform Charpentier's Mass along with joyful instrumental concertos by Italian baroque masters in the Folger's historic theatre, which will be decorated for the holidays. (tickets available for purchase from Dec. 6-15 )





) Emily Dickinson Birthday Poetry Reading: Poetry Foundation's Ruth Lilly Lifetime Achievement Award winner Kimiko Hahn will read, followed by a conversation moderated by Poet and civil rights lawyer Sunu Chandy. Guests will be invited to share in a slice of Dickinson's famous black cake, prepared by SugaChef Desserts, during the reception. (Dec.10, tickets available for purchase)





Family Acting Workshop: Children and families are invited to try out their Shakespearean acting skills in this free family workshop. ( Dec. 14 , free with registration.)

The Folger Shop will kick off the Frost Fair with 10% off all purchases made in the store from November 29 through December 1. From December 20–22, holiday shoppers will again receive 10% off all purchases as well as free gift-wrapping. Members will receive an extra 10% during both holiday shopping weekends.

For the complete lineup of programming in the Folger Frost Fair, including promotions from the Folger Shop and Quill & Crumb, please visit folger.edu/frostfair.

About the Folger Shakespeare Library

The Folger Shakespeare Library makes Shakespeare's stories and the world in which he lived accessible. Anchored by the world's largest Shakespeare collection, the Folger is a place where curiosity and creativity are embraced, and conversation is always encouraged. Visitors to the Folger can choose how they want to experience the arts and humanities, from interactive exhibitions to captivating performances, and from path-breaking research to transformative educational programming. The Folger welcomes everyone to connect in their own way—from communities throughout Washington, DC, to communities across the globe. Learn more at http://www.folger.edu.

