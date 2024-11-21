Folger Shakespeare Library Announces Quill & Crumb Café to Open on November 22

"We are thrilled to be able to offer Quill & Crumb to guests of the Folger and to our neighbors on Capitol Hill as a place for good food and conviviality" said Folger Director Farah Karim-Cooper. "We hope the café invites visitors to linger and encourages our community to gather at the Folger." Post this

"We are thrilled to be able to offer Quill & Crumb to guests of the Folger and to our neighbors on Capitol Hill as a place for good food and conviviality" said Folger Director Farah Karim-Cooper. "We hope the café invites visitors to linger and encourages our community to gather at the Folger."

The plan for the café was a part of the Folger's transformative, $80.5-million renovation and expansion project. Through the renovation, the Folger added room to mount exhibitions in their own purpose-built spaces in the new, 12,000 square-foot Adams Pavilion. This created the opportunity to use the Great Hall as a space for dining and socializing.

"The café has been the missing piece in the story of the new Folger experience," explained Chief Financial Officer Ruth Taylor Kidd, who oversaw the project. "Since we reopened the building in June, people have congregated in the Great Hall to work or meet with friends. We love seeing this, and we know the café will enhance how we welcome people to spend time at the Folger."

Quill & Crumb will keep the same hours as the rest of the Folger Shakespeare Library. The café will be open on Tuesday-Sunday beginning at 11:00am. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, the café will close at 6pm. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday it will stay open until 9pm. On evenings when there are performances in the theatre, the café will stay open through intermission.

Menu highlights include salads, tartines, shareable snacks, wines on draft, seasonal cocktails, and house-made lemonades and iced teas. A few standout items follow.

English Waldorf Salad featuring gem lettuce, celery, candied walnuts, Honeycrisp apple, and Stilton with shallot vinaigrette

Salmon Gravlax on toasted brioche with herbed chèvre, cucumber, radish

A Shareable Personal Picnic with local cheese, Brightwood Bee Ranch honey, fresh berries, candied pecans, and a baguette

Pastries like Lavender Blackberry Financiers and Pain Au Chocolat

Custom Espresso Drinks featuring house-made syrups, including "Ophelia's Bloom" – espresso with elderflower & lavender syrup and pistachio milk

Cadbury Hot Cocoa

Constellation Culinary Group was inspired by the Folger's collection and the works of Shakespeare in creating the menu. The company's portfolio includes a number of restaurants and eateries at cultural institutions in the U.S., including Merriweather Café at Hillwood Estate and Stir Restaurant at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The name Quill & Crumb was the top vote-getter in a crowdsourced project to name the café. The Folger put out a public call asking for ideas for what to name the café early in February and received 1,750 suggestions. Folger staff members narrowed the list and shared five options for the public to vote on. Quill & Crumb was the favorite.

For more information about Quill & Crumb, including the latest menus, please visit folger.edu/quillandcrumb.

About the Folger Shakespeare Library

The Folger Shakespeare Library makes Shakespeare's stories and the world in which he lived accessible. Anchored by the world's largest Shakespeare collection, the Folger is a place where curiosity and creativity are embraced, and conversation is always encouraged. Visitors to the Folger can choose how they want to experience the arts and humanities, from interactive exhibitions to captivating performances, and from path-breaking research to transformative educational programming. The Folger welcomes everyone to connect in their own way—from communities throughout Washington, DC, to communities across the globe. Learn more at http://www.folger.edu.

About Constellation Culinary Group

Constellation Culinary Group creates memorable dining experiences across prestigious events, cultural destinations, professional spaces, and award-winning restaurants. Since 2008, we've reimagined catering as a multi-sensory experience designed to spark connection and engage. From iconic venues like Carnegie Hall to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, our work is inspired by the artistry of each location. With a presence in over 60 premier locations across nine major U.S. cities, we bring people together through outstanding food. Our team combines bold flavors with thoughtful presentation, honoring the unique character and heritage of every setting. Guided by our belief that "good food connects us," we ensure every gathering is a moment of shared warmth, flavor, and creativity.

