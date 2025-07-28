Folio Fine Wine Partners Welcomes Kevin Bersofsky as Chief Financial Officer

Folio Fine Wine Partners has appointed Kevin Bersofsky as Chief Financial Officer. A graduate of Cornell University and The Wharton School, Kevin brings nearly 30 years of professional experience, including more than two decades in the wine industry. He has held senior leadership roles at Trinchero Family Estates and, most recently, served as CFO and COO at Merryvale Vineyards. At Folio, Kevin will lead financial operations and support the company's long-term strategic growth.

NAPA, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Folio Fine Wine Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Bersofsky as Chief Financial Officer. With nearly 30 years of professional experience, including more than two decades in the wine industry, Kevin brings a strong foundation in finance, operations, and strategic leadership to the Folio executive team.

A graduate of Cornell University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Kevin began his career at PwC, consulting for Fortune 500 companies across industries such as food manufacturing and biotechnology. He entered the wine world in 2005 with Trinchero Family Estates, where he held roles in both production and finance. After earning his MBA in Finance and Operations from The Wharton School, Kevin went on to serve as CFO for The Republic of Tea and, most recently, as CFO and COO of Merryvale Vineyards.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kevin to the team," said Tim Norris, President of Folio Fine Wine Partners. "His impressive cross-functional background, leadership experience, and passion for the wine business make him an ideal fit as we continue to grow and strengthen our portfolio of family-owned wineries."

As CFO, Kevin will oversee all financial operations and partner with Folio's leadership team to support strategic planning, drive performance, and guide long-term business growth.

"I'm excited to join Folio at such a dynamic time," said Kevin Bersofsky. "The opportunity to work with a family-owned company that represents some of the most respected names in wine—backed by a passionate and driven team—truly resonates with me. I look forward to helping chart the course for the company's future."

In his spare time, Kevin is also a winemaker, bringing a personal appreciation for the craft that deepens his connection to the industry.

About Folio Fine Wine Partners:

Founded in 2004 by the Michael Mondavi Family, Folio Fine Wine Partners is a fine wine importer, agency, and producer. The company offers comprehensive sales, marketing, and public relations support for family-owned wineries from top wine regions, including California, Italy, France, Argentina, Spain, Portugal, New Zealand, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit http://www.foliowine.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Lori Pike, Folio Fine Wine Partners, 760-898-3220, [email protected], foliowine.com

SOURCE Folio Fine Wine Partners