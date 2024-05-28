Follow the white rabbit to the K-Food Wonderland, You're invited to "2024 K-Food Fair by aT center New York"

The fair will be held at the American Dream in New Jersey and will feature tasting and experience events for popular K-food products such as ramyeon, snack, and frozen HMR food for general consumers.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- aT center New York will hold the '2024 K-Food Fair New York' at American Dream, the largest shopping and entertainment complex in the Eastern United States for two days from May 31st to June 1st .

'2024 K-Food Fair New York' designs to capitalize on the growing popularity and demand for Korean agricultural products in the United States and to understand how local customers react to the Korean food products. The event aims to experience ate local consumers with a variety of popular Korean food products, including ramyeon, snacks, and beverages. Attendees will have the chance to taste all these beloved items in hands-on experiences.

Featured products, which already enjoy high popularity in the U.S., such as Spicy ramyeon, Crunchy snacks and even innovative food such as plant-based meat, frozen kimbap, will be available for free tasting. Additionally, the fair will include a K-Street Food Zone, offering traditional Korean street foods like Tteokbokki.

Interactive events like "K-FOOD Cooking Time" and the "K-FOOD Simulator Challenge" using the popular gaming platform Roblox will engage visitors, offering a fun way to explore Korean food and culture. Participants will also have the opportunity to win various prizes.

