"Follow Your Dream" Evolves Into Multi-Format Global Arts Platform

"What began as conversations with musicians has gradually evolved into something much broader and more interconnected" Post this

Originally launched as a series of artist conversations, the platform has steadily expanded in scope and editorial structure. It is now organized around four distinct creative pillars:

Conversations — long-form interviews with world-class creative artists

Reflections — Robert's personal observations and insights drawn from hundreds of artist discussions

Special Collections — curated thematic episodes connecting artists across genres, cultures, and creative movements

Legends — profiles of iconic artists and influential figures who helped shape music and culture

"What began as conversations with musicians has gradually evolved into something much broader and more interconnected," said Miller. "Over time, I realized that artists across disciplines often share the same creative instincts, struggles, discipline, and drive. The platform naturally expanded to reflect those connections."

Guests have included distinguished musicians across multiple genres including Judy Collins, Melissa Manchester, Arturo Sandoval and Natasha Paremski; Broadway stars including Richard Maltby, Jr., Shoshana Bean and Lucie Arnaz; renowned photographers including Bob Gruen, Elliott Landy and Jay Blakesberg; and celebrated poets including Robert Pinsky and Paul Muldoon.

Recent Special Collections episodes have explored themes including The Cuban Masters, Broadway Performers, Poetry in Motion, and The British Invasion, while Legends profiles have featured influential figures such as Beatles producer Sir George Martin, legendary promoter Bill Graham, songwriter and producer Bert Berns, and Supertramp founder Rick Davies.

Unlike traditional interview podcasts, Follow Your Dream combines interviews, commentary, curation, and cultural profiles into what has become a continuously growing archive of artistic perspectives and cultural storytelling.

Miller added: "My goal has never been simply to conduct interviews. It has been to create a meaningful body of work that explores how creative people think, work, persevere, and evolve."

New episodes of Follow Your Dream are released four to five times each week.

For more information, visit:

www.followyourdreampodcast.com

Media Contact:

Follow Your Dream

[email protected]

Media Contact

Robert Miller, Cakewalk Records, Inc, 1 9176561401, [email protected]

SOURCE Cakewalk Records, Inc