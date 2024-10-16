Following God's Leading To Share His Word Changes Lives

"I lived it. This is our story" Post this

"I lived it. This is our story," said Sanders.

Having grown up in a good Christian home and having taught for several years in Christian schools, Sally Sanders longed to enter the missions field and teach in Mexico. An unexpected opportunity came up, instead, in Costa Rica, and even though she went with uncertainty in her heart, she would soon discover that God knows where He can use His children best and she would end up exactly where she needed to be. It was in Costa Rica when she first saw children living in terrible conditions on the verge of starving to death. It was in Costa Rica when she prayed for the opportunity to provide a home for neglected and/or abandoned children. It was in Costa Rica when she was able to take in a few children into her own home and provide for them. And it was in Costa Rica when she was finally given the opportunity to open a large home where children could live and learn.

