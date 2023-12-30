Following Her Purpose Means Building Bridges Across Differences

"A life without purpose is no life. Living purposefully honors why I am here: to build bridges across differences. Simply put, being socially responsible, whether in the United States or any other part of the world, is good business." Post this

Sometimes, serendipity happens, and a campaign takes on a life of its own. A cold call to UK Trade and Investment at the British Embassy got Patricia to the right person. He provided additional insights on doing business in the UK. Patricia also met a member of President George W. Bush's administration at a meeting in Washington, DC. He shared her plans with the White House. That led to the US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, The Honorable Robert H. Tuttle, inviting Patricia's delegation to an embassy reception with US business leaders.

People do things for people. The trade mission gave Patricia recognition and credibility. A few months later, she needed someone in London to help organize her client, Dr. Donda West's London "Raising Kanye" book tour. She called on Margot Rodway-Brown, who hosted lifestyle events in London, Amsterdam, and Paris. Margot drew large numbers to each book signing. Relationships matter.

From past experiences organizing Black trade missions and a Black book signing in London, Patricia feels all roads led her to Adams County, Pennsylvania. She relocated with her husband to a farm about 15 minutes from Gettysburg in 2017. Seeing a low percentage of Black tourists in Gettysburg, she launched a campaign to attract Blacks for weekend experiences. "Gettysburg has a rich Black history and unique attractions that would appeal to Blacks, such as the Underground Railroad and Lincoln Cemetery, the Black burial ground. The key is how messages are delivered, through what communications channels, and the degree to which messages resonate with who Blacks are culturally," she adds.

Last year's "When Sisters Gather in Gettysburg" and this year's "Black Power Couples Weekend" attracted influencers from Patricia's network. "We had a media publisher, former White House speechwriter, medical doctor, retired NFL player now Court of Common Pleas Judge, and other influencers here," Patricia shares. In 2024, she is teaming with California author and life coach Wendy Gladney to bring "The Power of Excellence" to Gettysburg. The weekend includes inspiring speeches by women who overcame insurmountable odds on the journey to excellence. Says Wendy: "It's not often that you meet someone like Patricia and feel a true connection. You realize yours is a shared divine appointment to help others have the best life possible."

Says Patricia: "A life without purpose is no life. Living purposefully honors why I am here: to build bridges across differences. Simply put, being socially responsible, whether in the United States or any other part of the world, is good business," she adds.

