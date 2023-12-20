Following Landmark Texas Report, Project InnerSpace Launches Cross-Collaborative "Future of Geothermal" Studies in Two Additional Traditional Energy States

Geothermal energy is an opportunity for environmental and climate-focused groups and oil and gas entities to unite to support the same cause.

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the publication of a first-of-its-kind, landmark study entitled “The Future of Geothermal in Texas,” Project InnerSpace has announced the kick-off of two additional state-specific geothermal studies in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania—two historically significant traditional U.S. energy states.

Slated for publication in the summer of 2024, the “Future of Geothermal in Pennsylvania” and “Future of Geothermal in Oklahoma” reports will analyze the location and quality of each state’s geothermal resources—i.e., the naturally occurring heat energy in the Earth's subsurface. The reports will further evaluate the potential size and scale of geothermal as an abundant clean energy resource, the role of each state’s oil and gas industry in realizing rapid growth, and other environmental, regulatory, and legal issues relevant to each state’s respective stakeholders. The studies will provide a scientific basis for informed decision-making as governments, industry, and other stakeholders consider increased geothermal energy development.

“Clean, renewable energy is critically important for Pennsylvania’s economy, our residents’ air quality, and our communities’ success—and this report offers a potential roadmap for harnessing geothermal energy in Pennsylvania,” said DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “The Shapiro Administration is focused on advancing an energy policy that ensures a diverse and reliable ecosystem of energy resources that protects the environment, creates jobs, and protects consumers. We are excited to explore this report and continue collaborating with stakeholders on innovative ways to diversify our energy portfolio.”

“Oklahoma oil and gas innovators are leading technology development for clean, reliable geothermal power generation and will provide both the know-how and manpower to maximize its potential globally,” said Brook Simmons, President of The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma. “This collaborative academic effort with an eye toward crafting development-friendly policy and advancing science to support geothermal development is welcome.”

In an increasingly polarized world, geothermal occupies a rare political and social space where environmental and climate-focused groups and oil and gas entities can unite to support the same cause, and it is at this nexus that Project InnerSpace focuses its funding and efforts. “What we saw in Texas when we published the Future of Geothermal in Texas is that all types of stakeholders came out of the woodwork in support—stakeholder groups who are not accustomed to collaborating together or even agreeing on a common set of facts,” said Jamie Beard, Executive Director of Project InnerSpace. “The Texas report catalyzed fast bipartisan action in support of geothermal during a legislative session where other alternative energy sources lost ground. This signaled an opportunity to work across the aisle that we are leaning into hard and fast with our work in Pennsylvania and Oklahoma.”

Collaborators for the studies include researchers from multiple institutions across each state, including for Oklahoma; The University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, The University of Tulsa, and The State Chamber Research Foundation, and for Pennsylvania; Pennsylvania State University, Drexel University, Villanova University, and Washington & Jefferson University.

Project InnerSpace supports the “Future of Geothermal" report series as part of its state Geothermal Coalition program. In late 2024, additional state-specific geothermal studies will launch in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Dakota, and West Virginia.

About Project InnerSpace:

Project InnerSpace is a 501(c)3 non-profit focused on expanding the use of geothermal energy globally. We combine the voices of visionaries, entrepreneurs, and disruptors with the breakthrough expertise of geologists, drilling experts, and well engineers to build a future where geothermal will enable the world to meet its climate and energy goals. Project InnerSpace has been recognized as one of the highest impact non-profits working in climate by entities such as Giving Green and Vox. http://www.projectinnerspace.org

Media Contact

Juan Ávila, Jones-Dilworth, Inc., 512-589-4486, juan@jones-dilworth.com

SOURCE Project InnerSpace