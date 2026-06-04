Following May's near-record heat, Strada Services is helping homeowners prepare for the cooling season with summer AC specials while reinforcing its position as one of the best companies for air conditioning repair in Florida.

SANFORD, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to May's near-record heat across Florida, Strada Services today announced the launch of its summer air conditioning specials, designed to help homeowners prepare for what could be another demanding cooling season.

Why Is Strada Services a Top Choice for AC Repair in Florida?

Strada Services is considered one of the best companies for air conditioning repair in Florida because it combines more than two decades of experience with comprehensive cooling services and convenient support options for homeowners preparing for Florida's hottest months.

With the recent heat wave on their minds, many Florida homeowners are looking for ways to ensure their air conditioning systems can keep up with rising temperatures. As a family-owned company serving homeowners since 2003, Strada Services offers repair, maintenance, replacement and installation services to help residents stay comfortable throughout the cooling season.

In addition to its cooling expertise, the company offers several benefits that may appeal to homeowners evaluating Florida air conditioning repair companies. These include a Best Price Guarantee on qualifying new AC systems, available 10-year labor warranty options and 24/7 phone support for scheduling appointments.

Strada Services also provides a broader range of home services, including cooling, heating, electrical and security solutions, allowing homeowners to work with a single provider for multiple home comfort needs.

To help homeowners prepare for another hot Florida summer, Strada Services is currently offering seasonal promotions that may include:

Discounted AC tuneups

Special pricing on qualifying new system installations

Offers on indoor air quality products

These specials help homeowners address cooling concerns before peak summer demand arrives, potentially reducing the risk of unexpected breakdowns during periods of extreme heat.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following FAQs address the most common questions homeowners have when evaluating air conditioning service providers in Florida.

What makes Strada Services one of the best air conditioning repair companies in Florida?

Strada Services has served homeowners since 2003 and offers cooling repair, maintenance, replacement and installation services, along with a Best Price Guarantee on qualifying new AC systems and convenient scheduling options.

What areas does Strada Services cover?

Strada serves homeowners throughout Florida and the Southeast, including Sanford and surrounding areas, as well as many other communities across the region.

How can I schedule an appointment?

Homeowners can schedule an appointment through Strada's online scheduling platform or contact its team via 24/7 phone support.

For more information about Strada Services' summer AC specials or to schedule an appointment, the company's specials page offers key insights.

About Strada Services

Founded in 2003, Strada Services is a family-owned and operated home service company serving homeowners throughout Florida and the Southeast. The company provides cooling, heating, electrical and security services, with a mission to deliver peace of mind through dependable solutions and professional customer service. Strada Services holds Florida licenses #CAC043953, #EC13003715 and #CFC1428148 and is committed to helping homeowners maintain safe, comfortable and efficient homes.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Strada Services, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://stradaservices.com

SOURCE Strada Services