Following Passion for Mental Health Advocacy and Working With Youth, Thomas Walker Launches RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour League in Little Rock

Designed to foster a love for the game while instilling essential life skills, RISE Flag Football in Little Rock is poised to become a beacon of athletic and personal development for the community's youth
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Little Rock's youth sports scene is about to get a major boost with the launch of RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour. RISE, designed to foster a love for the game while instilling essential life skills, is poised to become a beacon of athletic and personal development for the community's youth. Having cultivated his love for football through high school and community college, Thomas Walker continued to pursue his passion for the sport while also dedicating himself to supporting youth athletes. His journey led him to Livingstone College, where he further honed his skills and gained invaluable experience.
Reflecting on his own upbringing and the opportunities he wished he had, Walker recognized the importance of providing young athletes with avenues for growth, mentorship, and development from an early age. His dedication to empowering youth extends beyond the football field, as he previously served as a coordinator for youth struggling with mental health issues at a local hospital. This passion for making a difference has been a driving force throughout his career.
"This league means everything to me," expressed Walker. "If I would have had outlets like this in my youth, maybe I could have been more successful in my dream to play professional sports. You have to learn the grind, sacrifice, and discipline aspect early, so it means the world to me to be able to give the kids in Little Rock an earlier start, to teach them about the game."
More than just a sports league, this initiative aims to provide a nurturing environment for young athletes to not only grasp the fundamentals of flag football but also cultivate crucial traits such as leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Flag Football League in Little Rock. This league is not just about the game; it's about shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel both on and off the field," said Owner and CEO TJ Lane.
RISE Flag Football League will provide a safe and supportive environment for young athletes to discover their potential in Little Rock but is also vital to the local community. Not only will RISE provide an avenue for young individuals to engage in physical activity and promote healthier lifestyles, these leagues bring families together and foster the growth of well-rounded individuals posed to become future leaders within their community.
The league is starting the new year with much to be proud of. The league saw an exceptional year of growth and impact in 2023, marking significant milestones that underscore its commitment to youth development. The organization has seen remarkable expansion, including engaging over 25,000 enthusiastic youth and providing them a platform to learn, grow and excel both on and off the field, securing a monumental partnership with global sports brand Under Armour, and signing 75 agreements with owners in local markets across 20 states.
For more information on registration, league details, and how to get involved, click HERE.
Media Contact
Julie Green, RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour, 1 9199068592, [email protected], uariseflag.com
SOURCE RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour
Share this article