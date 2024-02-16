Following Starknet's Airdrop, Braavos Mobilizes 1,000,000 STRK Tokens to Thank Its Users

We understand the frustration of those who may not have been eligible to take part in the Starknet Airdrop and we want to give the Braavos users a fun opportunity to potentially play and win prizes. By focusing on enhancing the user experience, we aim to simplify the crypto onboarding process. Post this

Providing an unmatched experience for both crypto veterans and newcomers, Braavos includes token swapping, staking, and more - all without sacrificing self-custody. New users are urged to explore Starknet's ecosystem via the Braavos Smart Contract Wallet, which offers advanced features such as two-factor and three-factor authentication (2FA & 3FA), and direct access to ETH Staking from Starknet and other DeFi protocols.

Motty Lavie, Founder and CEO of Braavos, shared, "We understand the frustration of those who may not have been eligible to take part in the Starknet Airdrop and we want to give the Braavos users a fun opportunity to potentially play and win prizes. By focusing on enhancing the user experience, we aim to simplify the crypto onboarding process. Our commitment highlights our dedication to making crypto more accessible and to the growth of the Starknet ecosystem."

Take advantage of this opportunity to try your luck on winning STRK tokens and experience the power of Starknet with Braavos. Download the Braavos wallet app on your mobile device or add the wallet extension to your favorite browser today and start exploring!

About Braavos

Braavos is a frontrunner in Smart Contract Wallets, seamlessly merging the user-friendly experience of Web2 with the core values of Web3, focusing on self-custody and decentralization. Operating on Starknet, Braavos distinguishes itself with remarkably low gas fees, making it accessible to a broad user base. The platform provides an interface that caters to both crypto newcomers and veterans, offering robust security features and a gateway to DeFi protocols, NFTs, crypto games, token swapping, and staking.

