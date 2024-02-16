Following Starknet's Airdrop, Braavos Mobilizes 1,000,000 STRK Tokens to Thank Its Users

An unusual initiative is currently underway on Starknet: a raffle accessible to Starknet enthusiasts allows them to win STRK Tokens out of a total pool of 1,000,000 tokens
TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Braavos, the leading Smart Contract Wallet, is giving users a second chance to win more STRK tokens following the recent airdrop announcement on Starknet, the innovative Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. With 1 million STRK tokens on raffle for Braavos users, this is a unique opportunity to join the Starknet ecosystem and explore its advancements in scalability and user experience.
Braavos is the easiest entry point into the Starknet ecosystem and integrates the frictionless user-experience standards of Web2 with the core Web3 values of self-custody and decentralization. With most large-scale airdrops having strict requirements for participation, or previous engagement with the protocol, Braavos has provided the easiest way for users to enjoy STRK in their wallet. For full, detailed instructions on how to participate, here is the official announcement: https://braavos.app/starknet-airdrop-one-millon-strk-token-raffle/
Providing an unmatched experience for both crypto veterans and newcomers, Braavos includes token swapping, staking, and more - all without sacrificing self-custody. New users are urged to explore Starknet's ecosystem via the Braavos Smart Contract Wallet, which offers advanced features such as two-factor and three-factor authentication (2FA & 3FA), and direct access to ETH Staking from Starknet and other DeFi protocols.
Motty Lavie, Founder and CEO of Braavos, shared, "We understand the frustration of those who may not have been eligible to take part in the Starknet Airdrop and we want to give the Braavos users a fun opportunity to potentially play and win prizes. By focusing on enhancing the user experience, we aim to simplify the crypto onboarding process. Our commitment highlights our dedication to making crypto more accessible and to the growth of the Starknet ecosystem."
Take advantage of this opportunity to try your luck on winning STRK tokens and experience the power of Starknet with Braavos. Download the Braavos wallet app on your mobile device or add the wallet extension to your favorite browser today and start exploring!
About Braavos
Braavos is a frontrunner in Smart Contract Wallets, seamlessly merging the user-friendly experience of Web2 with the core values of Web3, focusing on self-custody and decentralization. Operating on Starknet, Braavos distinguishes itself with remarkably low gas fees, making it accessible to a broad user base. The platform provides an interface that caters to both crypto newcomers and veterans, offering robust security features and a gateway to DeFi protocols, NFTs, crypto games, token swapping, and staking.
