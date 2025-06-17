Folsom Attorney Details Life of Addiction, Crime and Insanity in Tell-All Book

Folsom attorney Cyrus Zal has authored and published his life story in a confessional-type memoir he hopes will encourage and help others who are deep into addiction, crime and insanity to turn to Jesus Christ for the healing and the transformation of their lives into new lives of serving and loving God, and serving and loving others with God's love.

FOLSOM, Calif., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyrus Zal's true story of his life is a testament to God's powerful transformation of him from certain death to life, from chaos to redemption, detailing his journey through crime, addiction, mental breakdown and insanity until he finally meets and accepts Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. The book describes his extraordinary and at times unbelievable life, including his escape from America to Iran as a fugitive from American justice and then his escape from Iran back to America after being an eyewitness to the events before, during and after the Iranian Revolution. In America, he continued his life of dissipation, addiction and crime ……… until he met Jesus. His shocking crimes were committed during the time he was a licensed attorney and sworn to uphold the law. His addictions included marijuana, LSD, mescaline, alcohol and constant thrills from wild and dangerous living. It is a miracle of God that he has survived to tell his story today.