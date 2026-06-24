Religious freedom is not only the freedom to believe. It also includes the ability of communities to preserve the traditions and places through which faith is practised and passed on to future generations. Dr Dazhun Zhang Founder, Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance Post this

Participants associated with the Order of Saint John, local faithful, guests, supporters of the Abbey and members of the wider community attended the celebration. The event took place within the historic setting of the Abbazia di Santa Giustina, a monastery that has long been part of the religious and cultural life of the region.

For Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance, support for religious heritage initiatives forms part of its broader work in the field of freedom of religion and belief. Founded by Dr Dazhun Zhang, the Foundation supports initiatives related to freedom of religion and belief, cultural heritage, education and intercultural exchange.

As preparations continued for the 24 June feast day, participants gathered for prayer and shared participation in the liturgy. The celebration brought together members of the local community, visitors and participants associated with the Order of Saint John within a historic place of worship that continues to host religious observances and community life.

Dr Dazhun Zhang, Founder of Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance, noted that freedom of religion and belief includes the ability of communities to preserve the traditions and places through which faith is practised and passed on to future generations.

The organisers expressed their gratitude to the Municipality of Sezzadio for its support of community cultural activities and to Don Eugenio for his pastoral service and leadership of the celebration.

Media Contact

Heidi Ng, Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance, 33 629402836, [email protected], https://www.fondationlrc.com/

SOURCE Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance