Fonus expands global wireless service to over 100 countries

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fonus, an international mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) based in Santa Monica, California, announced the expansion of its unlimited global wireless service to over 100 countries, nearly doubling its previous coverage of 55 countries and providing seamless connectivity for travelers, digital nomads and international professionals. With this latest expansion, Fonus users can enjoy unlimited data, calls & texts across even more destinations, all with no roaming fees or long-distance charges.
Fonus provides truly borderless wireless service, allowing users to travel freely while enjoying uninterrupted connectivity wherever they go. Unlike traditional carriers that impose time limits on international roaming, Fonus users can stay connected indefinitely wherever they are, allowing them to live, work, and travel abroad without restrictions on how long they can use their plan overseas. Whether traveling the world, working internationally or staying in touch with loved ones across borders, Fonus now provides an expanded network of reliable, cost-effective wireless service, with plans starting at $19.99 per month.
"Exploring the world should be about the adventure, not worrying about your phone plan," said Simon Tian, founder & CEO at Fonus. "We're making it easier than ever for travelers to stay connected globally without the worry of roaming fees or the hassle of switching SIMs and eSIMs. Our goal is for Fonus users to be able to focus on the journey, not their service coverage."
All Fonus plans now include unlimited data in the following countries:
Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, China, Congo, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, French Guiana, Gabon, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jersey Island, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malawi, Malta, Martinique, Mayotte, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Reunion Island, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkiye, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, United States, Uzbekistan, Vatican City, and Vietnam.
Since 2019, Fonus has provided global wireless plans with key features that keep consumers connected worldwide. All plans include unlimited data, calls and texts, with support for 5G speeds worldwide and for both physical and eSIM formats, allowing travelers, remote workers and customers alike to stay in touch effortlessly.
For the full list of supported countries and wireless plans, visit fonusmobile.com.
ABOUT FONUS
Fonus was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company is on a mission to make wireless connectivity borderless, seamless, and universally accessible. Learn more at fonusmobile.com.
