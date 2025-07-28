Fonus introduces international phone numbers, expanding beyond North America

"This is just the beginning," said Simon Tian, founder and CEO of Fonus. "We're building a global wireless service that feels local no matter where you are. More countries are on the way as we bring seamless and borderless connectivity to users in every corner of the world." Post this

"This is just the beginning," said Simon Tian, founder and CEO of Fonus. "We're building a global wireless service that feels local no matter where you are. More countries are on the way as we bring seamless and borderless connectivity to users in every corner of the world."

Fonus users can maintain multiple active phone numbers from different countries on a single SIM/eSIM and plan. They can receive calls and texts from any of their numbers at all times and easily toggle between them for outgoing communication using the Fonus app.

Ideal for travelers, digital nomads, expats, remote workers, and international businesses, local numbers enhance trust, reduce communication friction, and improve reachability. Outbound calls and messages can appear local to the recipient regardless of where they are physically located.

Users can seamlessly port in existing local numbers from the newly supported countries with the help of Fonus' dedicated 24/7 support team. The expansion empowers users to establish a local presence in multiple regions without juggling multiple SIMs, providers, or contracts. Fonus eliminates the complexity of global mobile communication.

Fonus plans to continue expanding local number support to even more countries in the months ahead.

For more information on calling & texting rates, please visit: fonusmobile.com/coverage.

ABOUT FONUS

Fonus was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company is on a mission to make wireless connectivity borderless, seamless, and universally accessible. Learn more at fonusmobile.com

Media Contact

