Fonus introduces international phone numbers, expanding beyond North America

Now offering local numbers in the UK, Mexico, Hong Kong, Sweden, and Chile with seamless global multi-number support
LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fonus, an international mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) based in Santa Monica, California, today announced the expansion of its local phone numbers support in markets beyond North America, including the United Kingdom (+44), Mexico (+52), Hong Kong (+852), Sweden (+46) and Chile (+56). Users in a total of seven countries—including the United States and Canada—can now get a local number or port in their existing number, making Fonus' all-in-one service even more accessible, flexible, and localized.
The launch marks the first phase of Fonus's global number rollout. Until now, Fonus users were limited to US and Canadian numbers. With this international expansion, new and existing users in select markets can now activate a new local phone number or port in their existing numbers, making it easier to stay connected without borders.
"This is just the beginning," said Simon Tian, founder and CEO of Fonus. "We're building a global wireless service that feels local no matter where you are. More countries are on the way as we bring seamless and borderless connectivity to users in every corner of the world."
Fonus users can maintain multiple active phone numbers from different countries on a single SIM/eSIM and plan. They can receive calls and texts from any of their numbers at all times and easily toggle between them for outgoing communication using the Fonus app.
Ideal for travelers, digital nomads, expats, remote workers, and international businesses, local numbers enhance trust, reduce communication friction, and improve reachability. Outbound calls and messages can appear local to the recipient regardless of where they are physically located.
Users can seamlessly port in existing local numbers from the newly supported countries with the help of Fonus' dedicated 24/7 support team. The expansion empowers users to establish a local presence in multiple regions without juggling multiple SIMs, providers, or contracts. Fonus eliminates the complexity of global mobile communication.
Fonus plans to continue expanding local number support to even more countries in the months ahead.
For more information on calling & texting rates, please visit: fonusmobile.com/coverage.
ABOUT FONUS
Fonus was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company is on a mission to make wireless connectivity borderless, seamless, and universally accessible. Learn more at fonusmobile.com
Media Contact
Bolt PR, Fonus, 1 9499951459, [email protected], https://www.fonusmobile.com
SOURCE Fonus
Share this article