Fonus launches global wireless plans with unlimited data, calls & texts all over the world, starting at US$19.99 per month

Here is a list of features with the new Fonus plans:

Unlimited data, calls & texts in 55 countries and territories worldwide, no roaming fees

Unlimited international calls to over 85 countries and territories worldwide, no long distance fees

Full 5G support worldwide

Physical SIM & eSIM formats

Mobile hotspot support (on both iPhone and Android)

Wi-Fi calling & texting

Visual voicemail

List of countries & territories with unlimited data:

Australia. Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, French Guiana, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Reunion Island, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam

List of countries & territories with unlimited calls:

Algeria, American Samoa, Andorra, Angola, Argentina, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bermuda, Bhutan, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, French Guiana, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Malta, Mariana Islands, Martinique, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Morocco, Namibia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Reunion Island, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, US Virgin Islands, Venezuela, Vietnam

The full list of supported countries for data and calls can be found here: fonusmobile.com/coverage

"These plans are game-changing for wireless consumers worldwide, providing them with access to truly unencumbered cellular service, whether it be from a data consumption, international long-distance calling or a geographic roaming standpoint," says Simon Tian, founder & CEO at Fonus. "This is the world's first limitless and borderless wireless service."

Learn more at fonusmobile.com

About Fonus

Fonus was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company's mission is to provide access to limitless and borderless wireless service to consumers all around the world, and to be the world's first 'global wireless carrier'.

Media Contact

Jessica Li, Fonus Inc., 1 9099036687, [email protected], https://www.fonusmobile.com

SOURCE Fonus Inc.