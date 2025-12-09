Fonus launches international numbers in additional markets, expanding to 15 countries worldwide

"We're building a network that feels local everywhere and across all continents, connecting people without limits and redefining what global wireless can be. The future of seamless communication is unfolding, and Fonus is leading the way," said Simon Tian, Founder and CEO of Fonus Post this

Here is the full list of 15 countries where Fonus now provides local phone numbers:

United States (+1)

Canada (+1)

Australia (+61)

Belgium (+32)

Chile (+56)

Czech Republic (+420)

Hong Kong (+852)

Lithuania (+370)

Mexico (+52)

Netherlands (+31)

Poland (+48)

South Africa (+27)

Sweden (+46)

Thailand (+66)

United Kingdom (+44)

"This marks a major step toward a truly borderless, connected world," said Simon Tian, Founder and CEO of Fonus. "We're building a network that feels local everywhere and across all continents, connecting people without limits and redefining what global wireless can be. The future of seamless communication is unfolding, and Fonus is leading the way."

Fonus users can maintain multiple active phone numbers from different countries on a single account and plan (physical SIM or eSIM). They can receive calls and texts from any of their numbers at all times and easily toggle between them for outgoing communication using the Fonus app. Certain countries may require KYC (Know Your Customer) verification to comply with local regulations.

Ideal for travelers, digital nomads, expats, and remote workers, local numbers enhance trust, reduce communication friction, and improve reachability. Outbound calls and messages can appear local to the recipient regardless of where they are physically located.

Users can seamlessly port in existing local numbers from the newly supported countries with the help of Fonus' dedicated 24/7 support team. The expansion empowers users to establish a local presence in multiple regions without juggling multiple SIM cards, providers, or contracts. Fonus eliminates the complexity of global mobile communication.

For more information on signup, port-in request support, and calling and texting rates, please visit fonusmobile.com

ABOUT FONUS

Fonus was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company is on a mission to make wireless connectivity borderless, seamless, and universally accessible. Learn more at fonusmobile.com

Media Contact

Bolt PR, Fonus, 1 9736321576, [email protected]

SOURCE Fonus