Fonus launches international numbers in additional markets, expanding to 15 countries worldwide

Fonus now offers local phone numbers in 15 countries worldwide, expanding its reach across all major continents (the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Africa) with seamless global multi-number support
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fonus, an international mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) based in Santa Monica, California, announced today the expansion of its local phone numbers support to eight new countries, including Australia (+61), Belgium (+32), Czech Republic (+420), Lithuania (+370), Netherlands (+31), Poland (+48), South Africa (+27), and Thailand (+66). Users in 15 countries worldwide can now get a local number or port a local number, bringing greater accessibility, flexibility, and localization to Fonus' all-in-one service.
The launch marks the second phase of Fonus's global number support rollout. Until now, Fonus users were limited to a total of seven countries, including the United Kingdom (+44), Mexico (+52), Hong Kong (+852), Sweden (+46) and Chile (+56), as well as the United States (+1) and Canada (+1). With this continued international expansion, new and existing users in select markets can now activate a new local phone number or port to their existing numbers, making it easier to stay connected without borders.
Here is the full list of 15 countries where Fonus now provides local phone numbers:
- United States (+1)
- Canada (+1)
- Australia (+61)
- Belgium (+32)
- Chile (+56)
- Czech Republic (+420)
- Hong Kong (+852)
- Lithuania (+370)
- Mexico (+52)
- Netherlands (+31)
- Poland (+48)
- South Africa (+27)
- Sweden (+46)
- Thailand (+66)
- United Kingdom (+44)
"This marks a major step toward a truly borderless, connected world," said Simon Tian, Founder and CEO of Fonus. "We're building a network that feels local everywhere and across all continents, connecting people without limits and redefining what global wireless can be. The future of seamless communication is unfolding, and Fonus is leading the way."
Fonus users can maintain multiple active phone numbers from different countries on a single account and plan (physical SIM or eSIM). They can receive calls and texts from any of their numbers at all times and easily toggle between them for outgoing communication using the Fonus app. Certain countries may require KYC (Know Your Customer) verification to comply with local regulations.
Ideal for travelers, digital nomads, expats, and remote workers, local numbers enhance trust, reduce communication friction, and improve reachability. Outbound calls and messages can appear local to the recipient regardless of where they are physically located.
Users can seamlessly port in existing local numbers from the newly supported countries with the help of Fonus' dedicated 24/7 support team. The expansion empowers users to establish a local presence in multiple regions without juggling multiple SIM cards, providers, or contracts. Fonus eliminates the complexity of global mobile communication.
For more information on signup, port-in request support, and calling and texting rates, please visit fonusmobile.com
ABOUT FONUS
Fonus was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company is on a mission to make wireless connectivity borderless, seamless, and universally accessible. Learn more at fonusmobile.com
