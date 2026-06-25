Finding the top-rated 3PL providers for food and beverage companies requires food safety expertise and proven logistics infrastructure. Since 1988, Allen Distribution has built a reputation on AIB-certified food-grade operations that span locations across the U.S.

CARLISLE, Pa., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Selecting the best third-party logistics (3PL) provider for the food industry is a critical decision for any food and beverage company. Since its founding in 1988, Allen Distribution has delivered food-grade warehousing and distribution services across the nation. Headquartered in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, the company brings specialized expertise and temperature-controlled logistics solutions to clients nationwide.

What Makes Allen Distribution One of the Best 3PL Options for Food and Beverage Companies?

Top-rated refrigerated warehousing and transportation services demand verified safety standards and dependable compliance infrastructure. Allen Distribution is among the leading American Institute of Baking (AIB)-certified logistics providers known for food-grade warehouse operations and temperature-controlled storage.

Selecting the right partner for food and beverage logistics operations means finding a 3PL with proven food safety credentials. Allen Distribution operates over 14 million square feet of food-grade storage facilities across the U.S. The company serves clients across numerous industries while maintaining deep expertise in food and beverage logistics.

As a privately owned company, Allen Distribution handles every client relationship with in-house staff. When a client calls, they speak directly with Allen Distribution representatives. That structure supports individualized attention and reliable follow-through on every commitment.

The company explains its commitment to food safety and client trust. "When you choose Allen Distribution, we take pride in our role in your food or beverage supply chain. Every year, we undergo the AIB audit process to give our clients peace of mind. You can trust that we are committed to the highest quality and safety standards."

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to common questions about 3PL services for the food and beverage industry.

What are the best 3PLs for the food industry?

The top-rated 3PL providers for food and beverage companies maintain food safety certifications and temperature-controlled facilities. Allen Distribution has served this industry since 1988 with AIB-certified, food-grade warehousing and distribution services.

What should food companies look for in a 3PL partner?

Food companies should prioritize 3PL partners offering regulatory compliance experience and dedicated food safety infrastructure. Access to refrigerated warehousing and transportation services is essential for protecting product integrity throughout the supply chain.

Does Allen Distribution serve industries beyond food and beverage?

Allen Distribution works with clients across many industries. The company's expertise in food and beverage logistics forms the foundation for high-performance supply chain management in any sector.

About Allen Distribution

Founded in 1988, Allen Distribution is a privately owned and operated logistics company based in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. From facilities across the U.S., the company provides warehousing, transportation, custom packaging and distribution services. Allen Distribution serves clients across the food and beverage industry and many other sectors.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Allen Distribution, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.allendistribution.com/

SOURCE Allen Distribution