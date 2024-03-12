Food and Farm Communications Fund Impact Media Award Is Revolutionizing the Media Landscape

"With the Impact Media Award, we recognize and support bold media makers who are transforming the media landscape to advance frontline narratives about food systems and agricultural workers, policy and economy." Esperanza Pallana, Executive Director, Food and Farms Communication Fund Post this

Isa Jamira, an artist, activist, and farmer is being recognized for her emerging work focused on uplifting farmers' narratives, particularly her recent work in partnership with Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust to create a film series on the U.S. farm bill.

Margarita Fernandez, Executive Director of the Caribbean Agroecology Institute is being recognized for her first documentary, Our Agroecology, Our Future, exploring the successes and challenges of the Cuban agri-food system through the voices of farmers who make the case for why agroecology is the path to achieve food sovereignty.

Each awardee receives $10,000 to support their narrative change work. Learn more about who these inspiring makers are and what they hope to change through their media projects.

Since its inception, the award has bolstered the work of media makers who have gone on to transform the media landscape to shape beliefs, inspire empathy and collective action to give rise to a different world. We've supported Civil Eats, a nonprofit news organization providing sustained, in-depth journalism and commentary on some of the most critical food and farm issues of our time, Gather, a New York Times Critic's pick documentary about the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political, and cultural identities through food sovereignty, to Whetstone Media, a groundbreaking media platform founded by Stephen Satterfield, to amplify stories of food justice and culture. Stephen went on to become the host of the Netflix food-history series "High on the Hog" which centered a long overdue celebration of African Americans and their food.

FFCF invests in change makers before they are recognized in the mainstream, playing an impactful role in shifting narratives about food and farming today.

"With the Impact Media Award, we recognize and support bold media makers who are transforming the media landscape to advance frontline narratives about food systems and agricultural workers, policy and economy. The Media Award celebrates emerging voices in the hope of fostering greater support for their growing work." Esperanza Pallana, Executive Director, Food and Farms Communication Fund

On April 2, 2024 FFCF's Executive Director Esperanza Pallana will host a virtual award event to honor and uplift the 2024 awardees. The event, co-hosted by Stephen Satterfield of Whetstone Media and host of High on the Hog, 2021 IMA awardee and Naomi Starkman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Civil Eats, 2019 IMA awardee, will center a conversation about the importance of supporting emerging BIPOC media, narrative change, and the importance of awards like the Impact Media Award in building capacity, infrastructure, and amplifying the voices of those often ignored.

To learn more about this year's awardees and to celebrate the impacts of our work together join us virtually on April 2, 2024 at 9am PT/12pm ET by registering today.

About FFCF:

FFCF is a movement-led participatory grantmaking fund providing communications funding and resources for grassroots organizations and networks working to uplift frontline narratives, build power, and embolden transformative food and farm systems change.

