Food and Supplement Formulation: Vitamin D3, K2 and Magnesium for Bone and Heart Health, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the potential of vitamin K2, D3 and magnesium in food and supplement formulation for enhanced wellness. Attendees will learn about the synergistic benefits of K2+D3+magnesium, as well as the importance of quality K2 (isomeric purity/stability). The featured speaker will share supporting science showing how magnesium supplementation impacts vitamin D status.
TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vitamin D3 is widely recognized for its ability to facilitate calcium absorption, making it a cornerstone for supporting bone density and maintaining overall calcium balance. However, calcium needs more than just absorption — it must be guided to the right places within the body. This is where vitamin K2 comes into play. K2 activates calcium-binding proteins, such as osteocalcin, which help direct calcium into bones and teeth, rather than into soft tissues like arteries, giving you support for both bone and heart health.
But the story doesn't end there. Magnesium is the key to enabling the function of vitamin D3. It plays a pivotal role in the absorption and activation of vitamin D3, helping it efficiently regulate calcium absorption. New clinical data even show that supplementing with magnesium and vitamin D3 leads to benefits above what vitamin D3 alone can provide.
Whether you're a health professional, formulator or wellness enthusiast, this webinar will equip you with evidence-based solutions to maximize the potential of these essential nutrients for holistic health.
Join experts from Balchem, Eric Ciappio, PhD, RD, Strategic Development Manager; and Lindsay Cole, Business Development and Marketing Manager, for the live webinar on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Food and Supplement Formulation: Vitamin D3, K2 and Magnesium for Bone and Heart Health.
