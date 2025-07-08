Food Lion Deploys Flybuy Pickup, Completing Brandwide Ahold Delhaize Rollout

Food Lion rolls out Flybuy to optimize curbside pickup operations, deliver real-time arrival visibility, and drive long-term customer loyalty

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Lion, one of the largest omnichannel grocery retailers in the Southeast with over 1,100 locations, has deployed Flybuy, the leading AI-powered location engine, to power its growing curbside pickup program, Food Lion To Go. This milestone completes the full-scale integration of Flybuy across all 1,650 Ahold Delhaize stores. As part of the Ahold Delhaize family, Food Lion joins sister banners—including Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, and Hannaford—where Flybuy already powers curbside operations. This collaboration brings real-time location tracking and operational efficiency to stores, creating a faster, more seamless pickup experience for customers.

With Food Lion To Go, shoppers can conveniently place their grocery orders online or through the Food Lion app. Once an order is placed, Flybuy is aware of the customer journey as they make their way to the store for pickup, enabling store associates to prepare the order for a perfectly timed handoff upon arrival. By leveraging AI-powered insights, store teams receive accurate ETAs and arrival alerts, significantly improving speed of service, which reduces wait times and ensures groceries are handed off fresh and fast.

Flybuy is fully integrated into Food Lion's tech stack, delivering key operational benefits:

Real-time visibility into customer arrivals

Reduced wait times at pickup spots

Fresh, well-timed order handoffs

Improved operational efficiency for store associates

Optimized parking and staging area use

Expanded availability of pickup timeslots

"Flybuy has been a game-changer for our curbside program," said Steven Harwood, Food Lion To Go Manager at Food Lion. "By giving our teams real-time visibility into each customer's journey, we're able to prepare orders more accurately, reduce wait times, and deliver a faster, fresher, and more seamless pickup experience than ever before."

Flybuy has driven measurable improvements in Food Lion's curbside operations, reducing customer wait times by over 40% and increasing overall efficiency for store teams. This boost in speed and reliability has led to a notable rise in customer satisfaction, with guests rating their curbside pickup experience an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"We're excited to support Food Lion's continued commitment to convenience and customer satisfaction," said Marc Wallace, Co-Founder & CEO of Flybuy. "With the full rollout t Flybuy across all Ahold Delhaize USA banners, we're proud to help streamline the pickup process for thousands of stores across the country. By leveraging our location engine, we're empowering these leading grocery brands to deliver a best-in-class customer experience — one that's faster, more convenient, and remarkably consistent, driving more digital orders and building long-term customer loyalty."

This rollout underscores Ahold Delhaize's ongoing investment in digital innovation and its mission to make grocery shopping as easy and convenient as possible — whether in-store or on the go.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company's hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Flybuy

Flybuy by Radius Networks is the leading omnichannel location platform leveraging AI-powered technology to optimize speed of service across pickup, delivery, and drive-thru. In an era where every second matters, especially for order-ahead and off-premise fulfillment, Flybuy reduces wait times and ensures fast, accurate, and seamless handoffs—boosting both operational efficiency and guest satisfaction. Through its integrated Marketing Suite, Flybuy also enables brands to deliver hyper-targeted, moment-based messages during key stages of the customer journey—helping to drive engagement, increase check size, and support broader loyalty initiatives. Tailored for restaurants, grocery, and retail, Flybuy's AI-driven location engine is transforming how brands manage off-premise transactions and drive customer lifetime value. With deployment in over 30,000 locations across 50+ countries, Flybuy powers millions of real-time order handoffs for some of the world's top regional and global brands.

