Food Logistics Names Emma Killough as Recipient of 2024 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

I am very proud to represent Trustwell and the incredible work that we do to move the industry forward with industry consulting, services, and expertise on top of exceptional labeling, compliance quality, and traceability products. - Emma Killough Post this

As Trustwell's director of professional services, Killough oversees the daily operations of the Trustwell team, managing projects, providing mentorship and coaching, and enhancing the offerings to maximize customer value in the platform, including Trustwell's gold standard food supply chain product lines, FoodLogiQ and Genesis.

"Emma is a beacon of positivity for Trustwell's customers," Katy Jones, CEO of Trustwell said. "Her dedication to ensuring a smooth transition and her knack for inspiring a new mindset have earned her the trust and admiration of those she works with as she fosters a culture of adaptability and innovation—making her an indispensable partner for those navigating the intricate landscape of change in the food industry."

Emma holds a master's degree in business administration and management from the University of Phoenix. Her educational background, combined with her industry expertise and strong project management skills, equips her to drive exceptional client services and deliver successful outcomes for Trustwell's customers.

"Supply chain rock stars are the backbone of the cold food chain. The words used to describe many of this year's winners range from collaborative, passionate, innovative, and forward-thinking to inspired, driven, and dependable," Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive said. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Shippers; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to improve food safety, enhance efficiency and disrupt supply chain disruptions."

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' Jan/Feb 2024 print issue and at http://www.FoodLogistics.com.

