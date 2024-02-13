Food Logistics Names Plantensive Leader Codye Satterwhite a Recipient of the 2024 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

"We are incredibly proud of Codye for receiving the Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award," said Dan Luttner, managing partner at Plantensive. "His invaluable contributions to Plantensive reflect his hard work and dedication, making this award a true testament to his excellence." Post this

"We are incredibly proud of Codye for receiving the Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award," said Dan Luttner, managing partner at Plantensive. "His invaluable contributions to Plantensive reflect his hard work and dedication, making this award a true testament to his excellence."

Codye Satterwhite has more than 15 years of experience in leading production, warehouse and distribution center operations; network design and optimization; sales and operations planning, design and execution; supply chain planning, production scheduling, inventory management and optimization; and project management. Codye is both a thought leader and practice leader in the supply chain management sector and has presented at several industry conferences. He was recognized previously by Supply and Demand Chain Executive Magazine as a "2019 Pro to Know" for his contributions to supply chain network design and optimization within the industry.

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' Jan/Feb 2024 print issue and at www.FoodLogistics.com.

