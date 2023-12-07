Food Marketing Agency Ingredient Expands One-to-One Marketing Services with Two New Hires

"For the last 20 years, as long as email has prevailed, our team has been dedicated to developing a powerful set of one-to-one marketing and design skills," said Michele Souder, Vice President Agency Services at Ingredient. Post this

Sullivan joins Ingredient with over two decades of digital marketing experience. He will deliver a heightened level of campaign analytics, as well as customer communication and loyalty program strategy through Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Prior, he supported renowned organizations like Red Robin, Vail Resorts, CenturyLink and Frontier Airlines. Sullivan has worked within multiple large scale platforms including Salesforce, Hubspot, Oracle and Adobe.

Gulledge will help the agency standardize existing QA processes for major household name brands across digital deliverables, primarily email marketing testing. He will focus on ensuring the highest quality deliverables by identifying and troubleshooting errors for the agency's clients. Gulledge has worked in the field for over a decade helping companies such as FedEx and Pfizer.

Ingredient is made up of nearly 60 professional strategists and process experts, designers and developers, copywriters, photographers, videographers and culinary professionals. To learn more, visit Ingredient.mn and follow @ingredientmpls on the socials.

