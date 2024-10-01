Food Marketing Agency Ingredient Hires Minnesota Star Tribune Digital Innovation Leader Tom Horgen As Senior Director of Content Strategy

After Nearly Two Decades at the Publication, Horgen Joins the Agency to Drive Innovative Content Strategies for Top Food Brands
MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Ingredient, a Minneapolis-based marketing agency that connects food and food-adjacent brands to consumers, welcomes Tom Horgen as Senior Director of Content Strategy. He joins the company from The Minnesota Star Tribune, where he spent 19 years in various roles, most recently leading the company's audience department. In his new role at Ingredient, Horgen will oversee the content strategy group that works with clients including Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Box Tops for Education, Gelson's Markets, Lunds & Byerlys and more.
"Tom's extensive experience in audience development and innovative content strategies will be vital in helping us deliver smart, thoughtful and creative solutions to our clients every day," said Ken Goldman, Ingredient partner and vice president of strategy.
At The Minnesota Star Tribune, Horgen began his career as a reporter and columnist, focusing on the evolution of Minnesota's bar and restaurant scene before expanding into broader culture coverage. He led teams dedicated to food, music, art, theater and fashion, while also guiding the newsroom to adopt a multi-platform approach to grow digital audiences. Additionally, he managed content strategies, spearheaded a major initiative to revamp the newsletter portfolio, and contributed to significant digital subscription growth, with his team driving hundreds of thousands of monthly referrals and millions of impressions across key channels.
"Food and storytelling are lifelong passions of mine," said Tom Horgen, senior director of content strategy at Ingredient. "I'm beyond excited to join Ingredient and deliver the type of brand experiences that people won't forget."
Ingredient is made up of nearly 60 strategists, technical experts and developers, designers, copywriters, photographers, videographers and culinary professionals. To learn more, visit Ingredient.mn and follow @ingredientmpls on social.
About Ingredient
Ingredient is a food marketing agency inspiring connections between brands and consumers. The Minneapolis-based team is built of both marketing strategists and culinary/creative professionals to help clients create meaningful connections and drive growth. The team works collaboratively to tell unique brand stories that build lasting relationships with consumers. Since 1994, Ingredient has led marketing and content strategies for iconic food brands, including both CPG companies and grocery retailers. With a deep commitment to understanding clients, their target audiences and channels, plus an in-house production studio with chefs on staff, Ingredient is the agency partner for delivering scroll-stopping work. To learn more about Ingredient's services and clients, visit Ingredient.mn.
Media Contact
Eliza Kjar, Palmer Public Inc., 1 7125517774, [email protected], https://palmerpublic.com/
SOURCE Ingredient
Share this article