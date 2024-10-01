Food Marketing Agency Ingredient Hires Minnesota Star Tribune Digital Innovation Leader Tom Horgen As Senior Director of Content Strategy

"Food and storytelling are lifelong passions of mine," said Tom Horgen, senior director of content strategy at Ingredient. "I'm beyond excited to join Ingredient and deliver the type of brand experiences that people won't forget." Post this

At The Minnesota Star Tribune, Horgen began his career as a reporter and columnist, focusing on the evolution of Minnesota's bar and restaurant scene before expanding into broader culture coverage. He led teams dedicated to food, music, art, theater and fashion, while also guiding the newsroom to adopt a multi-platform approach to grow digital audiences. Additionally, he managed content strategies, spearheaded a major initiative to revamp the newsletter portfolio, and contributed to significant digital subscription growth, with his team driving hundreds of thousands of monthly referrals and millions of impressions across key channels.

"Food and storytelling are lifelong passions of mine," said Tom Horgen, senior director of content strategy at Ingredient. "I'm beyond excited to join Ingredient and deliver the type of brand experiences that people won't forget."

Ingredient is made up of nearly 60 strategists, technical experts and developers, designers, copywriters, photographers, videographers and culinary professionals. To learn more, visit Ingredient.mn and follow @ingredientmpls on social.

About Ingredient

Ingredient is a food marketing agency inspiring connections between brands and consumers. The Minneapolis-based team is built of both marketing strategists and culinary/creative professionals to help clients create meaningful connections and drive growth. The team works collaboratively to tell unique brand stories that build lasting relationships with consumers. Since 1994, Ingredient has led marketing and content strategies for iconic food brands, including both CPG companies and grocery retailers. With a deep commitment to understanding clients, their target audiences and channels, plus an in-house production studio with chefs on staff, Ingredient is the agency partner for delivering scroll-stopping work. To learn more about Ingredient's services and clients, visit Ingredient.mn.

Media Contact

Eliza Kjar, Palmer Public Inc., 1 7125517774, [email protected], https://palmerpublic.com/

SOURCE Ingredient