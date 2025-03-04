Food Marketing Agency Ingredient Strengthens Leadership with Berit Morse as VP of Business Development

With Over 20 Years of Expertise, Morse Joins the Agency to Accelerate Expansion Plans and Deepen Consumer Relationships with Food Brands
MINNEAPOLIS, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Ingredient, a Minneapolis-based food marketing agency, welcomes Berit Morse as VP of business development. Uniting brands and consumers through common purpose for nearly three decades, Morse joins the agency to lead growth initiatives for its renowned CPG clients like Betty Crocker and Pillsbury, and grocery retailers like Gelson's, Lunds & Byerlys and more. She brings a wealth of experience in marketing strategy, consumer engagement and business growth from her 18-year tenure at General Mills and senior-level leadership at Pinnacle Performance Group, where she oversaw critical management strategies for Fortune 500 companies.
"Berit's ability to connect people to brands and drive meaningful change makes her an invaluable addition to our new business development efforts," said Brian Brown, partner and president at Ingredient. "Her track record of success and extensive marketing leadership will help us enhance our partnerships in the food industry."
As a senior leader at General Mills, Morse drove significant brand growth and optimized strategic partnerships across more than 40 individual brand portfolios. Her leadership extended to loyalty marketing, where she revitalized the iconic Box Tops for Education program, spearheading its brand renovation strategy and leading the program to its best performance in over 25 years.
"I encountered Ingredient more than 13 years ago as a client, when they served as my digital agency of record and trusted thought partner," said Berit Morse, Ingredient's VP of business development. "Today, I have the pleasure of welcoming new clients to the Ingredient family. The agency's creative capacity knows no bounds, and their unwavering commitment to solving problems and delivering exceptional work made joining their team an easy decision."
Ingredient is made up of more than 60 marketing strategists, designers, copywriters, photographers, videographers and culinary professionals. To learn more, visit Ingredient.mn.
About Ingredient
Ingredient is a food and beverage marketing agency inspiring connections between brands and consumers. The team is built of experts in marketing strategy, creative and culinary professionals, working together to tell unique brand stories that build lasting relationships with consumers. Since 1994, Ingredient has led marketing and content strategies for iconic food and beverage brands, including both CPG companies and grocery retailers. With a deep commitment to understanding clients, their target audiences, and channels, plus an in-house production studio and chefs on staff, Ingredient is the agency partner for delivering scroll-stopping work. To learn more about Ingredient's services and clients, visit Ingredient.mn.
