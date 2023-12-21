Food Marketing Agency Ingredient Wins IACP Food Photography and Styling Award for Exquisite Tart

At the heart of this tart are two whole sticks of Dinner Bell Unsalted Butter — one in the crust, and the other blended into the delicious cranberry curd. Post this

"We were inspired by the NYT Cooking Cranberry Curd Tart for its bright color, smooth texture, and sweet-tart flavor," said Elsa Goldman, Associate Creative Director, Culinary at Ingredient. "We've seen vibrant colors popping up in food photography, like ube cheesecake, and knew the cranberry theme for this recipe was perfect just before the holidays. The sugar coated cranberries, toasted almonds, and mint leaves turned a plain tart into a gorgeous and unmatched centerpiece."

As the culinary world continues to evolve, Ingredient remains at the forefront, consistently delivering outstanding creativity and helping brands captivate their audiences. The IACP Award serves as a testament to Ingredient's unwavering commitment to excellence, and the agency looks forward to continuing to develop award-winning creative concepts for its clients.

Numerous team members played a pivotal role in the development of the award-winning tart and its captivating photography:

Jenny Salita , Senior Designer (Photographer)

, Senior Designer (Photographer) Elsa Goldman , Associate Creative Director, Culinary (Art Director, Food Stylist, Recipe Developer)

, Associate Creative Director, Culinary (Art Director, Food Stylist, Recipe Developer) Neil Bertucci , Director of Culinary and Visual (Creative Director)

, Director of Culinary and Visual (Creative Director) Laine Bergeson Becco , Lead Copywriter (Copywriter)

, Lead Copywriter (Copywriter) Susan Pagani , Creative Director, Copy & Brand (Creative Director)

"We're honored to have Dinner Bell as a long-standing client. Their commitment to high-quality dairy shines through in this award win. Our creative recipe development reflects their dedication, and we eagerly anticipate exploring new food trends together and serving up delightful surprises for butter enthusiasts everywhere in 2024," said Catherine GIllis, Chief Operations Officer, Partner at Ingredient.

For more information about Ingredient, visit ingredient.mn.

About Ingredient

Ingredient is a food marketing agency inspiring connections between brands and consumers. The team is built of experts in marketing strategy, creative, and culinary professionals to tell unique brand stories that build lasting relationships with consumers. Since 1994, Ingredient has led marketing and content strategies for iconic food brands, including both CPG companies and grocery retailers. With a deep commitment to understanding clients, their target audiences and channels, plus an in-house production studio and chefs on staff, Ingredient is the agency partner for delivering scroll-stopping work.

Media Contact

