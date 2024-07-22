Food Safety Software and Inspection Apps for Public Health Departments and Restaurant Chains Released by Inspect2go

Inspect2go's food safety software includes retail food safety inspection applications and cloud storage. The software is used by both public health food inspectors and private industry including restaurant chains.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect2go provides complete food safety software programs consisting of inspection software, cloud hosting, and reporting solutions. Solutions include food safety programs for public health departments, restaurants, food manufacturers, food warehouses, and any part of the food supply chain. The software is ideal for retail food establishment inspections per the FDA 2017 or FDA 2022 food code, as well as state or local food safety codes. The software is utilized to inspect restaurants, temporary events, mobile food carts, daycares, hospitals, K-12 schools, universities, milk/dairy farms, meat, seafood, shellfish, and warehouses.