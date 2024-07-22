Food Safety Software and Inspection Apps for Public Health Departments and Restaurant Chains Released by Inspect2go

Inspect2go's food safety software includes retail food safety inspection applications and cloud storage. The software is used by both public health food inspectors and private industry including restaurant chains.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect2go provides complete food safety software programs consisting of inspection software, cloud hosting, and reporting solutions. Solutions include food safety programs for public health departments, restaurants, food manufacturers, food warehouses, and any part of the food supply chain. The software is ideal for retail food establishment inspections per the FDA 2017 or FDA 2022 food code, as well as state or local food safety codes. The software is utilized to inspect restaurants, temporary events, mobile food carts, daycares, hospitals, K-12 schools, universities, milk/dairy farms, meat, seafood, shellfish, and warehouses.
Types of Food Safety Software Provided:
- Food safety regulatory code software referencing FDA food codes (FDA 2017 and FDA 2022)
- Food establishment databases with violations and reports
- Retail food inspection solutions for restaurants and food establishments
Learn More: Food Safety Inspection Software
About Inspect2go
Inspect2go offers specialized software for city, county, and state-level government agencies. We serve public health, environmental health, engineering, building, code enforcement, and other departments that interact daily with the public. Products and services include public web portals for online citizen access, permitting and licensing software with online applications and payment processing, data migration, cloud (SQL) database hosting services, inspection mobile applications, and custom programming services to automate complex office workflows. Inspect2go products are web/cloud-based solutions with ongoing SaaS support and maintenance.
Media Contact
Paul Smith, Inspect2go, Inc, 1 (949) 429-4620, [email protected], https://inspect2go.com/
SOURCE Inspect2go, Inc
Share this article