Food, Wine & Fete 2026 Drew Over 1,500 Caribbean Aficionados, Foodies, and Diaspora Tastemakers for Miami's Biggest Caribbean Cultural Celebration Yet

"FWF 2026 was a powerful celebration of Caribbean culture, connection, and pride. Thousands gathered to dance, wave flags, discover destinations, and celebrate the diaspora together—transforming Miami into the Caribbean for one unforgettable night!" Post this

First stop: The Main Pavilion, where Pure Grenada (the Grenada Tourism Authority) brought the ultimate "Grenada Jam" experience to life. Guests experienced the cultural Jab Jab, an authentic rum tasting powered by Clarke's Court Rum, and an interactive 360 photobooth pop-up to celebrate the official countdown to SpiceMas Carnival this August. On the culinary side, Chef John Wilson brought the aromatic flavors of the Spice Island for guests to savor. Guests also had the exclusive chance to win a getaway to the island, courtesy of Mount Cinnamon Resort, in celebration of the full Grenada experience.

Soca Veteran Kerwin Dubois graced the stage, giving fans a trip down memory lane with his over 20-year portfolio of hits beloved by the diaspora. Bringing the unmistakable energy of sweet Trinidad and Tobago, Du Bois delivered a masterful performance, taking the crowd on a journey through his 20-plus years of hits that have long united the diaspora. The crowd was fully locked in as he delivered timeless anthems like "Bacchanalist," "Monster Winer," and his iconic, International Soca Monarch-winning track, "Too Real."

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) proudly defended the island's legacy as the undisputed birthplace of rum—backed by a high-energy mixology experience by Damein Williams and Alex Chandler, plus boozy sno-cone cocktails and a showcase that proved the title was well deserved. Their participation in Food, Wine & Fete served as the official "road to the Barbados Food & Rum Festival," taking place November 5–8, 2026.

Next stop, Antigua and Barbuda (Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority) brought its twin-island paradise to life with interactive displays, dazzling Carnival dancers representing the Antigua Carnival Festival Commission, and a vibrant celebration of Antigua Carnival 2026, self-proclaimed and rightfully so, "The Caribbean's Greatest Summer Festival." Guests lined up throughout the evening to dance, interact, and snap photos with the stunning carnival ambassadors, while Antigua Carnival also sponsored the festival's colorful Carnival Wings step-and-repeat experience, one of the most photographed activations of the night. Adding to the fete atmosphere, Antigua & Barbuda served as the official festival Drinks Cup sponsor, placing its vibrant branding at the center of one of the most essential parts of the Caribbean fete experience while serving refreshing English Harbour Rum cocktails to guests all evening long.

Adding to the island vibes, attendees sipped on handcrafted English Harbour Rum cocktails, including the refreshing featured "Passionfruit Island Elixir," made with English Harbour 5-Year Rum, passionfruit, coconut water, fresh lime juice, orange bitters, and finished with a light dusting of nutmeg. Served over ice with fresh lime, the Caribbean-inspired cocktail became a crowd favorite throughout the evening while further spotlighting Antigua & Barbuda's rich culinary and Carnival culture.

French Saint-Martin/Sint Maarten brought bold flavor to the forefront with live culinary demonstrations and tastings from renowned chefs Chef Talia and Chef Loïc Sany, which took place on the Demo Stage and along Foodie Avenue with their expanded footprint. One of the standout bites of the evening was their savory oxtail croquettes, which quickly became a guest favorite and showcased the Friendly Island's elevated fusion of French and Caribbean cuisine. These experiences highlighted Saint-Martin/Sint Maarten's rich, one-of-a-kind culinary heritage while giving attendees an authentic taste of the island's vibrant gastronomy scene. Guests also received a preview of what's to come at the Festival de la Gastronomie de Saint-Martin, returning November 11–22, 2026. Now in its sixth edition, the festival features cooking workshops, tastings, a giant barbecue, and a vibrant celebration of the island's distinctive local flavors.

Saving the sweetest for last, the Nevis Tourism Authority delighted guests with its wildly popular mango popsicle ice cream cart, where attendees cooled down with authentic mango popsicles inspired by the island's beloved mango season. The activation served as a flavorful preview of the upcoming Nevis Mango Festival, returning July 4–6, and celebrated Nevis' reputation as the "Mango Capital of the Caribbean," home to more than 44 varieties of mangos. Guests also had the chance to enter to win an unforgettable summer getaway to the island, including a stay at the world-renowned Four Seasons Resort Nevis, bringing a taste of Nevis' vibrant mango culture directly to Miami.

"FWF 2026 was everything we hoped it would be and more — vibrant, emotional, high-energy, and deeply rooted in Caribbean pride. To see more than 1,500 people from across the diaspora come together waving flags, celebrating our culture, supporting Caribbean chefs and brands, and truly experiencing the spirit of the islands was incredibly special. The love in the air all night was unmatched, and it's a testimony to the fact that Caribbean heritage and culture are worthy of global celebration," said founders Vanessa James and Marcos Rodriguez.

Beyond official tourism representation, the magic of FWF has always been driven by the people. This year, the festival evolved into the ultimate launchpad for local talent, bringing together seasoned culinary veterans and a fresh wave of first-time participating chefs. By championing these emerging entrepreneurs and diaspora creatives, FWF is reshaping how the modern Caribbean is experienced from the inside out.

From exciting innovations on Foodie Avenue and beachside pop-ups to the sizzling energy of live demos, FWF 2026 featured an extraordinary lineup of Caribbean culinary talent, from celebrity chefs to local restaurants making their festival debut for the first time.

Headlining the Live Demo Stage was Chef Garfield Seivwright Jr., founder of crEATe & Co., who premiered his new artisanal Scotch Bonnet sauce line. Returning Culinary Ambassador Chef Irie led a high-energy live demo. Culinary stars included Chef Alain Lemaire of the Ou Manje Déjà brand; Jah Jah Eats, who lit up the Island Style Grillmaster section with bold Caribbean Jerk fusion flavors; Chef Paul Griffith headlining the VIP experience with his signature Bajan Infusion; Chef Mimi Charles of Lux Cakery with her artisanal Caribbean-inspired pastries; and Chef Arry, the Trinidadian sous chef turned culinary creative, back for his second year on the avenue with his signature Indo-Caribbean bite-sized curry creations.

A rising Miami-based culinary star and entrepreneur, Chef Christian is widely recognized for his Dominican-American roots, philanthropic background, and standout presence on the food festival circuit. He has become especially known for his award-winning Cafecito Brownies and his creative take on the Dominican Chimi Chopped Cheese.

This year's festival spotlighted local Caribbean restaurant debuts and acclaimed chefs, further showcasing South Florida's growing and diverse culinary scene with an array of signature dishes designed to lure patrons into their establishments. Kimesha Chong & Chef Andre Mills of Kanin Catering and Geraldine & Eula May's showcased their one-of-a-kind flavors across two distinct pop-ups—a first for the festival. Making their official restaurant debuts were crowd favorites Singh's Roti Delight and Tabanka (A Trini Kitchen), alongside Posh Lounge Fort Lauderdale, which wowed patrons with their award-winning "Flaming Posh" sushi roll.

FWF 2026 also shined a spotlight on small businesses and next-generation Caribbean entrepreneurs. The culinary and spirits lineup featured AAEX (Alcohol Artistry Experience), founded by Cheyenne Rodney; PhatBoy Ice Cream's innovative Trinidadian-style flavors; Beeezy's Pepper Sauce, which recently leaped from craft kitchens to major South Florida supermarket aisles; and island-inspired dishes from Sizzle and Spice by Mel. On the lifestyle side, Galavanting with AG made her FWF debut with a carnival-inspired travel concierge beachside lounge—a perfect cool-down retreat from the bacchanal—while VIP guests received personalized, handcrafted luggage tags from local acrylic artisan Kelly House Design Co.

Spirits Avenue was fully stocked and ready to pour, delivering a high-energy lineup that spanned from bold debut arrivals to returning festival legends. Making its official FWF debut, Lakai Liquors arrived with proud Haitian roots and a craft narrative as rich as the spirit itself. Also making a first-time appearance on the FWF stage was The Mighty Sparrow Rum—a fitting, lyrical tribute to the legendary Calypsonian—alongside the vibrant, island-inspired notes of St. Kitts' own Hibiscus Rums.

The avenue's returning powerhouses kept the energy effortless and flowing. Fan-favorite Ron Barceló needed no introduction, bringing back the world-renowned, ultra-smooth Dominican rum experience that attendees love. The Pale glided back onto the scene, bringing its chic Provence rosé energy to a picture-perfect Miami afternoon by the water, while Crystal Head Vodka ignited the premium spirits activations with its signature, ultra-smooth finish. Rounding out the global curation was an elegant array of Italian Proseccos and fine wines. To top it all off, beloved Caribbean staples Carib Beer, Caribe Hard Cider, and Shandy Carib returned to keep the roots alive, while the Caribe brand took over the beachfront with a refreshing, immersive pop-up.

When the sun set over Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and the last plate was cleared, LunaLite Drone Technologies took over the sky. Now a signature FWF moment that festivalgoers look forward to all night, LunaLite's custom drone show transformed the Miami skyline into a canvas with a high-tech, high-altitude finale that perfectly captured the energy of the Caribbean fete experience. This unforgettable climax was a testament to the vision behind the entire weekend: FWF 2026 was powered by Vanessa James Media (VJM), the driving force behind the festival's strategy, storytelling, and every world-class touchpoint that made this fete what it is.

"What happened on that beach was truly magical. From the music and culinary experiences to the energy of the crowd and the pride from every island represented, FWF 2026 became a powerful celebration of Caribbean culture and connection. Watching thousands of people dance, wave flags, discover new destinations, and celebrate the diaspora together reminded us exactly why this platform matters. Miami felt like the Caribbean for one unforgettable night and that's exactly what the founding mission was supposed to be" said James and Rodriguez.

With the echoes of this year's success still ringing across the shore, the team is already looking ahead—and can't wait to start planning for 2027, which promises to be even more expanded and electric. For more information about partnership opportunities, vendor sampling, and press inquiries, visit www.foodwineandfete.com.

About Food Wine & Fete:

Founded by Vanessa James and Marcos Rodriguez, Food, Wine, and Fete is a premium all-inclusive Soca fete experience celebrating the Caribbean's vibrant culture - our chefs, artists, and community. Conceptualized with a deep-seated passion for celebrating Caribbean roots and amplifying the creativity of the vibrant and talented diaspora. Born out of a love for travel, carnival, Soca music, and the delicious culinary scene of the Caribbean, Food, Wine, and Fete was born.

The first-of-its-kind all-inclusive Food, Wine, and Fete is an annual event that debuted in 2019 to a sold-out crowd of 500 foodies and Soca aficionados with a similar passion for celebrating Caribbean culture. In its second year, returning to Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, Food Wine & Fete will also highlight Caribbean brands and feature curated pop-up experiences, giveaways, and a few fun surprises.

As proud children of the Caribbean, this legacy project is Vanessa and Marcos' unique way of highlighting the diverse Caribbean diaspora and its many touch points, including travel, music, food, and live culinary experiences. Although the Caribbean is known as the birthplace of rum, wine enthusiasts are now able to explore the many pairings of their delicious island food with their favorite wine, too. For more information about partnership opportunities, vendor sampling opportunities, and press inquiries, visit www.foodwineandfete.com. Follow the Food, Wine, and Fete fun on Instagram and Facebook.

About Vanessa James Media:

Vanessa James Media, LLC is a premier multimedia powerhouse that champions authenticity, inclusion, and creativity across media platforms. Founded by Vanessa "VJ" James, a globally recognized leader and marquis talent in media, VJMedia specializes in high-impact voiceover, on-camera hosting, and innovative live events. After breaking glass ceilings as a host and the youngest female Program Director for iHeartRadio, Vanessa founded VJMedia to build an empire that celebrates her multicultural roots and amplifies her culture.

VJ's vibrant, warm, and conversational voice is the definitive sound for 30+ radio stations nationwide and major television networks, including ABC, where she serves as the promo voice for The Tamron Hall Show. Her portfolio includes work for FOX (The Billboard Music Awards), ESPN, The CW Network, Lifetime Network, LMN, The PGA Tour, Netflix, Audible, Amazon, Macy's, and major campaigns like the CW Network's "Women's Hoops Showcase" as well as the Infiniti Motors/WAZE GPS voice for their global Women's History Month celebration. She also co-hosts The Business Traveler show on Reach TV Network, sharing her expertise with nearly 40 million travelers worldwide.

A fierce advocate for inclusion and entrepreneurship, Vanessa champions her mission through three signature annual events. Known as "The Brand Magnet," her events draw high-value partnerships and leverage her powerful network, which includes the VJMedia Mixology (a high-value networking event driving strategic collaboration between brands, influencers, and innovators) and The Women of Impact Series (an intimate gathering celebrating top female entrepreneurs and multicultural creatives). The third major event is the virally popular Food, Wine, and Fête (held annually in Miami). This all-inclusive Soca festival celebrates the bold culture and chefs of the Caribbean diaspora and is a cornerstone of her brand. Vanessa is also the co-founder of the festival.

For interview inquiries or more information, visit https://www.vanessajamesmedia.com/ and follow Vanessa James Media on Instagram at @vanessajamesmedia, X formerly Twitter, @msvanessajames, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Cessie Cerrato, Food, Wine & Fete, 1 7862950493, [email protected], https://foodwineandfete.com/

SOURCE Food, Wine & Fete