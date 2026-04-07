Food, Wine & Fete Returns to Miami for 2026 with Its Most Curated Immersive Caribbean Experience Yet

"When you come to FWF, you're coming home to everything we love about Caribbean culture—from cuisine to Soca. This year, for the first time, Caribbean destinations bring that spirit to life in one place," said co-founders Vanessa James and Marcos Rodriguez. Post this

First stop: The Main Pavilion, where Pure Grenada (the Grenada Tourism Authority) is not coming to play. The ultimate "Grenada Jam" is in full effect. Think Jab Jab, an authentic Rum Shack powered by Clarke's Court Rum, and an official countdown to SpiceMas Carnival this August. Joining the experience is Chef John Wilson, bringing the aromatic flavors of the Spice Island to the plate. The Grenadian energy doesn't stop there. Grenadian Soca sensation V'ghn, fresh off a massive season with hits like "Jab Decisions" and "Explore" generating serious buzz across the diaspora, headlines the FWF Main Stage, bringing raw, infectious Spice Island fire. Guests will also have the exclusive chance to win a getaway to the island, courtesy of Mount Cinnamon Resort, in celebration of the full Grenada experience.

And because this is FWF, the vibes don't stop at the stage. V'ghn is trading the mic for a skillet, joining Culinary Ambassador Chef Irie for an exclusive artist cook-off. V'ghn is available for media interviews; please contact us to schedule.

Saving the sweetest for last, the Nevis Tourism Authority is offering one lucky guest the chance to win an unforgettable summer getaway to the island, including a stay at the world-renowned Four Seasons Resort Nevis—perfectly timed for the return of the Nevis Mango Festival, taking place July 4–6. producing

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) proudly defends the island's legacy as the undisputed birthplace of rum—backed by a high-energy mixology showcase that proves the title is well deserved. Their participation in Food, Wine & Fete serves as the official "road to the Barbados Food & Rum Festival," taking place November 5–8, 2026.

French Saint-Martin/Sint Maarten brings bold flavor to the forefront with live culinary demonstrations from renowned chefs Chef Talia and Chef Loïc Sany, taking place on the Demo Stage and along Foodie Avenue. These experiences highlight the Friendly Island's rich, one-of-a-kind culinary heritage. Guests will also get a preview of what's to come at the Festival de la Gastronomie de Saint-Martin, returning November 11–22, 2026. Now in its sixth edition, the festival features cooking workshops, tastings, a giant barbecue, and a vibrant celebration of the island's distinctive local flavors.

Saving the sweetest for last, the Nevis Tourism Authority is offering one lucky guest the chance to win an unforgettable summer getaway to the island, including a stay at the world-renowned Four Seasons Resort Nevis—perfectly timed for the return of the Nevis Mango Festival, taking place July 4–6. Known as the "Mango Capital of the Caribbean," Nevis has more than 44 varieties of mangos. The Island comes alive during this vibrant three-day celebration, where the island's rich mango heritage takes center stage.

"When you come to FWF, you're coming home to everything we love and appreciate about Caribbean culture. It's in our diverse culinary offerings, our world-class spirits, and our beloved Soca — the 'happy music' that keeps our diaspora energized and connected season after season," said Founders Vanessa James and Marcos Rodriguez.

Beyond official tourism representation, FWF continues to showcase the Caribbean through its platform, celebrating chefs, culinary creators, and emerging brands, expanding how destinations are experienced beyond traditional tourism channels.

From exciting innovations on Foodie Avenue and beachside pop-ups to the sizzling energy of live demos, FWF 2026 features an extraordinary lineup of Caribbean culinary talent.

Headlining the Live Demo Stage is Chef Garfield Seivwright Jr., founder of crEATe & Co., who will premiere his new artisanal Scotch Bonnet sauce line, showcasing the art of the "refined burn."

Returning Culinary Ambassador Chef Irie will lead a high-energy live demo alongside Soca headliner V'ghn, bridging the gap between island rhythm and flavor in a one-of-a-kind FWF crossover.

Additional culinary stars include Chef Alain Lemaire of the Ou Manje Déjà brand, Chef Christian Barruos-Brens & Jah Jah Eats are lighting up the Island Style Grillmaster section, Chef Paul Griffith headlining the VIP experience with his signature Bajan Infusion, Chef Mimi Charles of Lux Cakery with her artisanal Caribbean-inspired pastries, and Chef Arry, the Trinidadian sous chef turned culinary creative, back for his second year on the avenue with his signature Indo-Caribbean bite-sized curry creations.

Kimesha Chong & Chef Andre Mills of Kanin Catering/Geraldine & May's will showcase their one-of-a-kind flavor across two distinct pop-ups, a first for the festival, highlighting local Caribbean restaurants, as well as these acclaimed chefs. Making their restaurant debuts: Tabanka (a Trini Kitchen) and Chef John of Posh Lounge (Fort Lauderdale) with his award-winning "Flaming Posh" sushi roll.

FWF 2026 also shines a spotlight on small businesses and next-generation Caribbean spirits and culinary entrepreneurs, including AAEX (Alcohol Artistry Experience), founded by Cheyenne Rodney; PhatBoy Ice Cream, with its innovative Trinidadian-style ice cream and juices; Beeezy's Pepper Sauce, a true local success story that has made the leap from craft kitchens to the aisles of major South Florida supermarkets; and Sizzle and Spice by Mel, bringing island-inspired dishes paired with spice blends and signature sauces.

On the lifestyle side, Galavanting with AG, a carnival-inspired travel concierge led by Amanda Gittens, makes her FWF debut with a beachside pop-up lounge, a designated cool-down retreat from the bacchanal for those who need a breather before round two. And in VIP, Kelly House Design Co., a local acrylic artisan, will be gifting guests with personalized handcrafted keepsakes to take a little piece of the fete home.

Spirits Avenue is stocked, and it's not holding back. This year's lineup pours deep, from debut arrivals to returning legends. Making its official FWF debut, Lakai Liquors arrives with Haitian roots and a craft narrative that is as rich as the spirit itself. Also debuting this year is The Mighty Sparrow Rum, a fitting tribute to the legendary Calypsonian himself, arriving on the FWF stage for the very first time. Returning fan favorite Ron Barceló needs no introduction; the world-renowned Dominican rum brand is back and as smooth as ever. The Pale glides back onto the scene with its chic Provence rosé energy, made for a Miami afternoon by the water. And Crystal Head Vodka sparks the vodka activations with its ultra-premium finish. The Avenue will also be stocked with an array of Proseccos and wines from Italy. Caribbean staples Carib Beer, Caribe Hard Cider, and Shandy are back for another year, and sister brand Caribe is taking the beach for a refreshing pop-up.

FWF 2026 is powered by Vanessa James Media (VJM), the driving force behind the festival's strategy, storytelling, and every world-class touchpoint that makes this fete what it is. But when the sun sets over Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, and the last plate is cleared, LunaLite Drone Technologies takes over the sky. Now a signature FWF moment that festivalgoers look forward to all night, LunaLite's custom drone show transforms the Miami skyline into a canvas with a high-tech, high-altitude finale that perfectly captures the energy of the Caribbean fete experience.

"Producing this event is truly 'soul work.' Every detail is intentionally designed with the patron in mind to ensure a spectacular experience, the Caribbean way. Our goal is simple: to transport you to the heart of the islands. Until you experience the energy of Carnival or the depth of our heritage in person, FWF brings the spirit of the Caribbean to you—and we're so honored the diaspora calls this festival home, a place to celebrate our vibrant culture that they look forward to every season. We simply can't wait to fete with you!"

While VIP tickets are sold out, the last round of GA tickets is available for purchase on Eventbrite starting at $144.70. For more information about partnership opportunities, vendor sampling, and press inquiries, visit www.foodwineandfete.com .

About Food Wine & Fete:

Founded by Vanessa James and Marcos Rodriguez, Food, Wine, and Fete is a premium all-inclusive Soca fete experience celebrating the Caribbean's vibrant culture - our chefs, artists, and community. Conceptualized with a deep-seated passion for celebrating Caribbean roots and amplifying the creativity of the vibrant and talented diaspora. Born out of a love for travel, carnival, Soca music, and the delicious culinary scene of the Caribbean, Food, Wine, and Fete was born.

The first-of-its-kind all-inclusive Food, Wine, and Fete is an annual event that debuted in 2019 to a sold-out crowd of 500 foodies and Soca aficionados with a similar passion for celebrating Caribbean culture. In its second year, returning to Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, Food Wine & Fete will also highlight Caribbean brands and feature curated pop-up experiences, giveaways, and a few fun surprises.

As proud children of the Caribbean, this legacy project is Vanessa and Marcos' unique way of highlighting the diverse Caribbean diaspora and its many touch points, including travel, music, food, and live culinary experiences. Although the Caribbean is known as the birthplace of rum, wine enthusiasts are now able to explore the many pairings of their delicious island food with their favorite wine, too. For more information about partnership opportunities, vendor sampling opportunities, and press inquiries, visit www.foodwineandfete.com. Follow the Food, Wine, and Fete fun on Instagram and Facebook.

About Vanessa James Media:

Vanessa James Media, LLC is a premier multimedia powerhouse that champions authenticity, inclusion, and creativity across media platforms. Founded by Vanessa "VJ" James, a globally recognized leader and marquis talent in media, VJMedia specializes in high-impact voiceover, on-camera hosting, and innovative live events. After breaking glass ceilings as a host and the youngest female Program Director for iHeartRadio, Vanessa founded VJMedia to build an empire that celebrates her multicultural roots and amplifies her culture.

VJ's vibrant, warm, and conversational voice is the definitive sound for 30+ radio stations nationwide and major television networks, including ABC, where she serves as the promo voice for The Tamron Hall Show. Her portfolio includes work for FOX (The Billboard Music Awards), ESPN, The CW Network, Lifetime Network, LMN, The PGA Tour, Netflix, Audible, Amazon, Macy's, and major campaigns like the CW Network's "Women's Hoops Showcase" as well as the Infiniti Motors/WAZE GPS voice for their global Women's History Month celebration. She also co-hosts The Business Traveler show on Reach TV Network, sharing her expertise with nearly 40 million travelers worldwide.

A fierce advocate for inclusion and entrepreneurship, Vanessa champions her mission through three signature annual events. Known as "The Brand Magnet," her events draw high-value partnerships and leverage her powerful network, which includes the VJMedia Mixology (a high-value networking event driving strategic collaboration between brands, influencers, and innovators) and The Women of Impact Series (an intimate gathering celebrating top female entrepreneurs and multicultural creatives). The third major event is the virally popular Food, Wine, and Fête (held annually in Miami). This all-inclusive Soca festival celebrates the bold culture and chefs of the Caribbean diaspora and is a cornerstone of her brand. Vanessa is also the co-founder of the festival.

For interview inquiries or more information, visit https://www.vanessajamesmedia.com/ and follow Vanessa James Media on Instagram at @vanessajamesmedia, X formerly Twitter, @msvanessajames, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Cessie Cerrato, Food, WIne & Fete, 1 7862950493, [email protected], https://foodwineandfete.com/

SOURCE Food, WIne & Fete