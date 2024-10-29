Foodberry Launches New Bite-Sized Snack Trailberries™ on Amazon

"The ability to wrap a coating of real fruit around something like fresh peanut butter, yogurt, or even ice cream—and turn these ingredients into bite-sized snacks—is something unique to Foodberry," says CEO Marty Kolewe. Post this

Powered by natural materials technology initially developed in Harvard and MIT labs—and supported with 20+ issued utility patents—Foodberry has unlocked nature's secret for creating protective, nutrient-dense, edible coatings through the biomimicry of natural ingredients found in fruit skins and peels. The technology can transform nearly any food or beverage into a bite-sized snack in an endless variety of sweet and savory flavors, varying textures, and fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable products. The coatings serve as a platform for companies to showcase their signature ingredients in innovative ways, or develop unique food forms and combinations that unlock growth opportunities for their brands. In addition to Trailberries, Foodberry's current product platforms include two-bite frozen novelties, beverage bites, fresh fruit bites, and more.

"The ability to wrap a coating of real fruit around something like fresh peanut butter, yogurt, or even ice cream—and turn these ingredients into bite-sized snacks—is something unique to Foodberry," says CEO Marty Kolewe. "Snacks have become the largest segment in the global food market, with Gen Z and Millennials consuming 5+ snacks per day, and we're excited to help brands introduce innovative, convenient new snacks products that don't compromise on nutritional quality."

In addition to the launch on Amazon, Foodberry has partnered with Fit Snack, a monthly subscription service that educates, supports, and enhances a healthy lifestyle by introducing subscribers to the best clean consumables on the market. The Fit Snack box will feature the Wild Berry & Peanut Butter Trailberries in October 2024, and Peach Mango & Peanut Butter Trailberries in November 2024. Fit Snack monthly subscriptions are $29.99, with options for 3, 6, and 12-month plans on www.fitsnack.com.

"Fit Snack is excited to feature Foodberry, an innovative company that is redefining snacking," says Ciria Rhoads, Co-Owner of Fit Snack. "This partnership with Foodberry allows us to offer our subscribers a delicious mix of creativity and health, making nutritious choices both enjoyable and accessible!"

All of Foodberry's products are made at their custom built manufacturing facility in Boston, MA. For more information visit www.foodberry.co or follow on Instagram.

ABOUT FOODBERRY

Foodberry is a B2B innovation company and manufacturer that partners with leading food & beverage brands to create better bite-sized snacks that are delicious, wholesome, and convenient.Inspired by how nature wraps and protects fresh fruits and vegetables, Foodberry's proprietary food tech platform of plant-based coatings can turn any food or beverage into a self-contained, bite-sized new snack product that unlocks growth for its partners. Foodberry mixes technical expertise in materials science, chemistry, food science, product development, and manufacturing with an innovative spirit to bring new product concepts to life and to market. Imagine: Real fruit wrapped around a creamy core of ice cream or yogurt, or your favorite smoothie turned into a nutritious bite-sized snack. All of Foodberry's products are made at their custom built manufacturing facility in Boston, MA. For more information on Foodberry, visit www.foodberry.co and @foodberry_co on Instagram.

ABOUT FIT SNACK

Fit Snack is a premium subscription box service that delivers a curated selection of healthy snacks, fitness gear, and nutrition tips straight to your door every month. Each box is handpicked by nutritionists to ensure that every item meets high standards for quality, taste, and nutritional value. Whether you're looking to fuel your workouts, discover new snacks, or maintain a balanced diet, Fit Snack offers convenient and nutritious options to support your active lifestyle. For more information on Fit Snack, visit www.fitsnack.com, @fitsnack on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

Media Contact

