Foodie Box Love Unveils New BBQ Lovers Box: The Perfect Gift for Father's Day and Summer Grilling Season

Foodie Box Love, LLC, an e-commerce business specializing in artisan food box subscriptions, is excited to announce the launch of its BBQ Lovers Box.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foodie Box Love, LLC, an e-commerce business specializing in artisan food box subscriptions, is excited to announce the launch of its BBQ Lovers Box. Just in time for Father's Day and the peak of summer grilling, this new offering is set to revolutionize backyard cookouts with premium, handcrafted flavors.

The BBQ Lovers Box is curated to elevate any grilling experience. Each box will include a selection of craft BBQ sauces, unique rubs, and other specialty items designed to bring out the best in grilled meats and vegetables.