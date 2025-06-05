Foodie Box Love Unveils New BBQ Lovers Box: The Perfect Gift for Father's Day and Summer Grilling Season

Foodie Box Love, LLC, an e-commerce business specializing in artisan food box subscriptions, is excited to announce the launch of its BBQ Lovers Box.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foodie Box Love, LLC, an e-commerce business specializing in artisan food box subscriptions, is excited to announce the launch of its BBQ Lovers Box. Just in time for Father's Day and the peak of summer grilling, this new offering is set to revolutionize backyard cookouts with premium, handcrafted flavors.
The BBQ Lovers Box is curated to elevate any grilling experience. Each box will include a selection of craft BBQ sauces, unique rubs, and other specialty items designed to bring out the best in grilled meats and vegetables.
"Making BBQ meats pop truly starts with the best sauces and rubs," says Danny Catullo, Co-founder & Chief Foodie Finder at Foodie Box Love. "We've scoured for exceptional artisanal products that ensure every bite is bursting with flavor, transforming ordinary cookouts into extraordinary culinary events."
Customers can look forward to a fresh discovery each month, as Foodie Box Love will continue to feature new and exciting products, curating unique and hard-to-find craft food items with every delivery.
For those seeking the gift that keeps on giving, Foodie Box Love offers convenient 3-month subscriptions, ensuring a continuous delivery of delightful culinary discoveries and grilling inspiration throughout the season.
Media Contact
Mark Nelson, Foodie Box Love, LLC, 1 9736997546, [email protected], https://foodieboxlove.com/
SOURCE Foodie Box Love, LLC
Share this article