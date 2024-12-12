FoodPRO Celebrates 90 Years in Frederick with Major Warehouse Expansion

Scott Brunk, President of FoodPRO, says, "This additional space will enhance our operational capabilities, enabling us to offer more products, improve storage capacity for dry and frozen goods, and increase truckload buying opportunities—all of which will allow us to better serve our customers." Post this

The expansion became necessary due to city government restrictions preventing further growth at FoodPRO's existing facility. Despite this challenge, the company's commitment to staying in Frederick and supporting the local economy remains steadfast.

FoodPRO is proud to be a charter member of UniPro Foodservice, a cooperative that empowers independent distributors to compete effectively while maintaining their family-owned identity. The company currently employs 170 team members, whose dedication contributes to its ongoing success.

"As we celebrate 90 years in Frederick, we are reminded of the incredible support we've received from the community," Brunk added. "This milestone and expansion are a testament to the trust our customers and employees have placed in us. We're excited for the future and the opportunities this growth will bring."

Founded in Frederick, Maryland, in 1935, FoodPRO is a family-owned and locally operated food distributor specializing in serving restaurants, schools, hospitals, churches, and non-profits. With a focus on community, quality, and service, FoodPRO remains a trusted partner in the foodservice industry.

