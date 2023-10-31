FoodPRO Corporation Earns Esteemed Position Among Top 50 Broad-Line Distributors on the 2023 Technomic Power 50 List

Local Company Among The Best In The Nation
FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FoodPRO Corporation, a prominent figure in the food distribution industry and an 88 year employer in Frederick City, is delighted to announce its well-deserved place on the esteemed 2023 Technomic Power 50 list. This recognition is a testament to FoodPRO Corporation's exceptional performance as one of the top 50 broad-line distributors in the United States, highlighting the company's unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation.
The Technomic Power 50 Report focuses on acknowledging and celebrating industry leaders, particularly broad-line distributors that serve restaurants and various foodservice establishments with a comprehensive range of products. This includes dry groceries, frozen foods, tabletop items, equipment, and essential supplies. These distributors play a vital role in the foodservice industry, and FoodPRO Corporation's inclusion on this prestigious list demonstrates its significant impact and commitment to advancing the industry.
Sales figures, which serve as a key criteria for the Power 50 rankings, are representative of total U.S. annual sales volume. These figures are meticulously collected using a combination of public filing analysis, company surveying, and Technomic's proprietary estimations when necessary. Sales figures may also include any specialty distribution businesses operated by each company.
Scott Brunk, President of FoodPRO Corporation, expressed his gratitude for this exceptional achievement, stating, "We are deeply honored to be recognized on the Technomic Power 50 list for 2023. This recognition is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We remain steadfast in our mission to drive innovation and make a meaningful contribution to the food distribution landscape."
FoodPRO Corporation's commitment to innovation is evident in its comprehensive portfolio of offerings, tailored to the ever-evolving needs of the foodservice industry. The company leverages advanced technology, sustainable practices, and operational efficiency to provide its customers with top-notch service, reliability, and a wide range of high-quality products. This includes their PROvantage Restaurant Marketing Services, designed to help independent restaurants magnify their brand and increase.
This recognition reflects a year of significant growth for FoodPRO Corporation, marked by expansions into new markets and the launch of initiatives aimed at enhancing sustainability and operational efficiency. The company is determined to continue setting industry standards for excellence and customer satisfaction.
As we end 2023, FoodPRO Corporation remains dedicated to shaping the future of food distribution through ongoing innovation, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to the success of its customers.
For more information about FoodPRO Corporation and its contributions to the foodservice industry, please visit myfoodpro.com.
About FoodPRO Corporation: FoodPRO Corporation is a leading broad-line food distributor recognized for providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the foodservice industry. The company's commitment to excellence and technology-driven services sets it apart in the market.
Media Contact
Mitu Zenaye, FoodPRO, 240-840-1711, [email protected], myfoodpro.com
SOURCE FoodPRO
