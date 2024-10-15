Foods and Wines from Spain Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Spain's Great Match at Mercado Little Spain in New York

Spain's Great Match is the largest exhibition of Spanish food, wine and culture in the U.S. The 30th anniversary event in New York City was held on October 1, 2024, at Mercado Little Spain and featured a walk-around event with 50 producer and importer tables, three regional master classes led by leading experts, and a Discovery Zone with new-to-market selections.
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICEX/Foods and Wines from Spain celebrated the 30th Anniversary of Spain's Great Match on October 1, showcasing over 50 food, wine and spirits exhibitors in a gastronomic experience. This iconic event has connected thousands of media, trade and consumers to Spanish food and wine since 1994. Spanish flavors took center stage in an interactive format held at Mercado Little Spain in the heart of New York City, the ultimate epicurean adventure, created by José Andrés and the Adrià brothers as an "all-day destination of the best in Spain's food, drink, and culture, emphasizing the dynamic and diverse offerings from Spain's gastronomic landscape."
Exclusively for New York media and trade professionals, the 2024 edition of Spain's Great Match featured masterclass wine seminars by Mary Gorman, Master of Wine for DO Cava; author and wine expert, Jeff Jenssen for DO Navarra; and two mini seminars on Castilla y León by Evan Goldstein, Master Sommelier.
In honor of the 30th Anniversary, Goldstein also guided guests through a special retrospective tasting, including a diverse selection of wines from nine regions. This curated experience celebrated Spain's remarkable journey from a relative unknown to culinary and oenological superstar.
The walk-around tasting at Spain's Great Match has consistently been a highlight showcasing the latest releases from both emerging and established food and wine producers. This event allowed guests to delve into regional gastronomy with 300+ wine pairings presented by over 50 exhibitors from Spain and their U.S. representatives. The event also featured a Discovery Zone providing a unique opportunity for US importers, to learn, taste and enjoy a selection of new-to-market wines and food from Spain.
This interactive experience underscored Spain's rich culinary diversity and provided a platform for both established and new producers to connect with industry professionals.
To view a gallery of photos from Spain's Great Match – 30th Anniversary click here. All event materials including detailed product information are available in a digital format through the Guidebook app or online here.
