Foods and Wines from Spain Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Spain's Great Match at Mercado Little Spain in New York

Spain's Great Match 30th Anniversary featured over 50 food, wine and spirits exhibitors showcasing Spain's rich culinary diversity at Mercado Little Spain in NYC, the ultimate platform for both established and new producers to connect with industry professionals. Post this

In honor of the 30th Anniversary, Goldstein also guided guests through a special retrospective tasting, including a diverse selection of wines from nine regions. This curated experience celebrated Spain's remarkable journey from a relative unknown to culinary and oenological superstar.

The walk-around tasting at Spain's Great Match has consistently been a highlight showcasing the latest releases from both emerging and established food and wine producers. This event allowed guests to delve into regional gastronomy with 300+ wine pairings presented by over 50 exhibitors from Spain and their U.S. representatives. The event also featured a Discovery Zone providing a unique opportunity for US importers, to learn, taste and enjoy a selection of new-to-market wines and food from Spain.

This interactive experience underscored Spain's rich culinary diversity and provided a platform for both established and new producers to connect with industry professionals.

To view a gallery of photos from Spain's Great Match – 30th Anniversary click here. All event materials including detailed product information are available in a digital format through the Guidebook app or online here.

