Foods and Wines from Spain will celebrate SPAIN'S GREAT MATCH on September 30 in New York, a vibrant showcase of wines, foods and culinary spirit

This exclusive trade and media event invites you to experience SPAIN, A LAND OF TASTE, a day of immersive regional tastings, expert-led seminars and cultural experiences held at Mercado Little Spain

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICEX/Foods and Wines from Spain will host the 31st edition of Spain's Great Match on September 30, showcasing over 50 food, wine and spirits exhibitors in a gastronomic experience like no other. Spain's rich culinary tapestry will unfold for one unforgettable day under the banner, SPAIN, A LAND OF TASTE. From iconic wine regions and artisan producers to the singular aromas and flavors of Spanish gastronomy, this event is a must-attend for importers, distributors, buyers, sommeliers, chefs, and media professionals. Spanish flavors will take center stage in an interactive format held at Mercado Little Spain in the heart of New York City, the ultimate epicurean adventure, created by José Andrés and the Adrià brothers as an "all-day destination for the best in Spain's food, drink, and culture, emphasizing the dynamic and diverse offerings from Spain's gastronomic landscape."

Exclusively for trade and media, registration for Spain's Great Match is available through the dedicated Foods and Wines from Spain event page. The 2025 edition will feature a fresh focus on Spain's singular contribution to the gourmet marketplace with the joint participation of three Colmados from Spain, a special designation for Spain's top certified gourmet purveyors. Guests at Spain's Great Match will be among the first to experience TXULA STEAK, José Andrés Group's all-new Basque steakhouse. Culinary experts from Mercado Little Spain by José Andres, Despaña Fine Foods & Tapas Café, La Tienda will host an all-day series of Charlas (or "chats") in TXULA focused on the latest exciting opportunities for Spanish food discovery and tasting, joined by speakers addressing timely topics from the 2025 Cheeses from Spain and Wines from Spain Awards, DO Sherry, and up-and-coming varieties, Bobal and Monastrell.

The featured masterclass wine seminars and mini seminars at Spain's Great Match are a cornerstone of the event each year, allowing for complete immersion with the country's foremost experts. This year's masterclass line-up features DO Cava: Parajes and Patrimony, led by Mark Guillaudeu, Master Sommelier; Jerez: The Land of Double Terroir, led by César Saldaña, President of the DO Jerez-Xérès-Sherry y Manzanilla-Sanlúcar de Barrameda; and Campo de Borja: Empire of Garnacha, led by Evan Goldstein, Master Sommelier. Attendees seeking a speed tasting format are also invited to register for info-packed mini-seminars; Evan Goldstein, Master Sommelier, and Christie Dufault, professor of Wine & Beverage at The Culinary Institute of America, will lead the thrilling Somm Spotlights on the wines of Castilla y Léon and up-and-coming varieties, Bobal and Monastrell.

The walk-around tasting at Spain's Great Match has consistently been a highlight showcasing the latest releases from both emerging and established food and wine producers. The 2025 event will explore a full integration of regional gastronomy with 300+ wine pairings and an Artisanal Cocktail Bar presented by over 50 exhibitors from Spain and their U.S. representatives. This year's event will spotlight an exciting line-up of innovation and heritage food products from Spain with the debut of the first authentic Spanish lamb, now USDA-authorized for the U.S. market; artisan cheeses, from traditional classics to award-winning varieties; vegan pearls – innovative toppings to elevate creative dishes; Grandes Pagos del Olivar, single-estate extra virgin olive oils with limited production; and a fully curated menu designed with the culinary team at Mercado Little Spain to highlight the incredible diversity of SPAIN, A LAND OF TASTE.

Trade and media looking to taste new-to-market products are also invited to the Discovery Zone, a unique opportunity for US importers to explore a selection of wines and foods from Spain seeking representation. For more information about participating companies in the Discovery Zone as well as contact information to schedule appointments, view here.

Spain's Great Match is exclusively for trade and media. Registration is available through the dedicated Foods and Wines from Spain event page: click here for details.

For more information, including media registration and interview opportunities, please contact Gregory + Vine: Lauren Wire, [email protected]. Connect with Foods and Wines from Spain on Instagram (@spainfoodwine), Facebook (@FoodsWinesFromSpain), X (@FoodWineSpain) and YouTube (@FoodsFromSpain).

Media Contact

Lauren Wire, ICEX/Foods and Wines from Spain, 1 7176455303, [email protected], https://www.foodswinesfromspain.com/en/upcoming-events/trade-shows-detail-four/sgm-new-york-2025

SOURCE ICEX/Foods and Wines from Spain