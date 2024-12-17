FoodSocial and Stage TEN embrace Creator and Brand collaboration with Super Bowl Recipe Rumble

"The tidal wave of influencer advertising has had adverse effects on audience trust and creator inspiration," says Bill Staley, CEO of FoodSocial. "With Stage TEN and Shopify Collective, we're empowering creators to build trust with their audiences by promoting products they use and love." Post this

This year's contest, hosted on FoodSocial, will embrace what's possible for the future of recipe creation, consumption, and commerce through live social shopping powered by Stage TEN and Shopify Collective.

The Playbook

The competition is split up into three parts:

Recipe Creation Period: Creators from each team collaborate on a spread of game-day-ready dishes fueled by a curated selection of products from their partnered brands.

The Playoffs: The first live-streamed event! Teams will take center stage on FoodSocial.io to showcase their new recipes in a live social shopping experience (powered by Stage TEN and Shopify Collective). The community will then vote for their favorite recipes.

The Big Game: The second live-streamed event! The community gathers again to award the champions, who will give a deep dive into their winning recipes.

Why Rumble?

The Super Bowl is a peak time for recipe usage, seeing an increase of over 130% in 2024 (according to Chicory).

The Recipe Rumble gives our whole community a boost:

Creators: Monetize their talents, gain exposure, develop brand relationships, and experiment with new products.

Brands: Secure product placement in hot recipes (remember, recipes remain the #1 driver of new food product trials!), build trust with an audience of home cooks, develop new creator relationships, and enjoy a truly unique advertising opportunity.

Home Cooks: Discover delicious game-day recipes, enjoy engaging live-stream events, and benefit from a trusted and convenient in-recipe shopping experience.

FoodSocial: Expands its recipe library of over 7,000 recipes and strengthens its vibrant community.

Bringing Collaboration to Cooking, with Stage TEN

Recipe creators are artists, but they've yet to find effective ways to remotely collaborate. But now, this year's Recipe Rumble introduces a groundbreaking element: collaboration powered by Stage TEN.

"We've made it possible for creators to build their own live shopping channel and start sharing and selling instantly," says Dave Lazar, CEO of Stage TEN. "With FoodSocial, we're bringing our tech into the very important space of recipe creation."

During the event, creators from across the globe, each with their dedicated audiences, will come together on FoodSocial. In these interactive experiences, they'll showcase their recipes side-by-side, guide viewers through their creative process, and directly monetize from the products featured in their dishes. Brands will participate too, fostering trust and a rewarding shopping experience for the audience.

Redefining Brand-Creator Relationships through Community

FoodSocial understands that traditional brand-creator digital advertising can be cumbersome and ineffective. Brands overspend with little tangible ROI. Increasingly stressed creators compromise their passion and content. And audiences grow jaded from inauthentic sponsored content, losing trust in their favorite creators.

"The tidal wave of influencer advertising has had adverse effects on audience trust and creator inspiration," says Bill Staley, CEO of FoodSocial. "With Stage TEN and Shopify Collective, we're empowering creators to build trust with their audiences by promoting products they use and love."

FoodSocial is changing this norm by fostering a true community for food enthusiasts. Shopify Collective has made it easy for brands to join the FoodSocial market, which currently has over 2,000 products from over 100 brands. These brands win by connecting with an entire community of creators (and their audiences), while creators get inspired by the growing list of exciting products to get creative with.

Stage TEN's live social shopping technology completes the circle, allowing home cooks to participate too. They can join interactive shows hosted by their favorite creators, seamlessly purchase the products used in the recipes, and build trust in both the creators and the products they champion.

The Recipe Rumble will be the very first glimpse into this exciting future for creators, brands, and home cooks!

Keep up with the Recipe Rumble and get new recipes delivered to your inbox every week by visiting FoodSocial, subscribing to the mailing list, and following socials (Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Pinterest).

About FoodSocial:

FoodSocial is a creator-led recipe-sharing website and marketplace that is redefining the way we discover, share, and enjoy food. FoodSocial combines your favorite foodie influencers, recipe blogs, and grocery shopping in a seamless, convenient experience.

On FoodSocial, you can follow and connect with your favorite recipe creators. Explore 7000+ recipes by trusted creators. Users can access powerful and free meal planning, shop with one click, and connect with creators, brands, and other home cooks within our growing community of food lovers.

About Stage TEN:

Stage TEN is pioneering the next generation of live interactive formats, blending content, community, and commerce through real-time, shoppable shows.

