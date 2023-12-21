Foot Master Announces Surface Treatment Changes for GF, PMH, and GDSP Series Casters

"Transitioning from zinc plating to a powder-coated surface finish offers protection against corrosion and improved surface durability, extending caster longevity while enabling customers to expand the use of our casters in new applications," says Mike Kulka, sales manager at FOOT MASTER. Post this

In addition to the surface treatment changes on the GF Series Casters, FOOT MASTER has also added notches for its swivel locks. The notches allow the casters to swivel or lock into a rigid position. This not only provides more flexibility of movement, but also offers the ability to effectively tow equipment or carts with casters.

"Transitioning from zinc plating to a powder-coated surface finish offers protection against corrosion and improved surface durability, extending caster longevity while enabling customers to expand the use of our casters in new applications," says Mike Kulka, sales manager at FOOT MASTER. "Customers will also be able to utilize the newfound swivel-lock notches to more effectively manage and coordinate moving and towing of equipment with casters."

FOOT MASTER Casters are available in a variety of sizes and load capacities to meet the needs of numerous applications including those in the industrial, automotive, marine, secondary battery, and aerospace industries. To learn more about G-DOK Industries offerings, please visit our website at http://www.footmastercasters.com.

About G-DOK Industries

G-DOK Industries is a leading manufacturer of casters and wheels for a wide range of applications. The company is known for its innovative products, high-quality standards, and excellent customer service. G-DOK Industries is committed to providing its customers with the best possible products and services to help them succeed. To learn more, visit http://www.footmastercasters.com/.

Media Contact

John Lewis, TECH B2B Marketing, 904-712-5062, [email protected], www.techb2b.com

SOURCE FOOT MASTER