Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy Forced to Drop United Healthcare Due to Low Reimbursement Rates

"This is a difficult decision for us to make, but it is the only way we can ensure that we can continue to provide Arizonians with convenient access to the local healthcare they know and trust." -Mike Basten, CEO, Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy Post this

Foothills has been recognized as Arizona's top rated physical therapy provider for multiple years; however, UHC's low reimbursement rates have forced Foothills to opt out as a network provider to maintain their uncompromising standards in delivering high-quality and affordable patient care.

Foothills is urging its patients to contact United Healthcare and express their concerns about this change. Patients can also contact their employer's human resources department to ask that they add Foothills Physical Therapy back to their network.

"We are committed to advocating for our patients to have access to the best care possible, regardless of their insurance provider," said Basten. "Our hope is that United Healthcare will reconsider its position and agree to provide us with fair reimbursement rates. Until then, we will continue to work with our patients to ensure that they have access to the care they need."

Foothills believes in the power of choice for patients and the right to access the care they need when they need it. The company is committed to standing up for its patients and the integrity of healthcare in the face of profit-driven decisions.

Those impacted can take action by contacting UnitedHealthcare and expressing their concerns about these restrictive policies, and by standing with Foothills through an active petition https://foothillsrehab.com/sign-the-petition/

Patients who are experiencing an impact to their care can also contact their employer's human resources department to ask that they add Foothills Physical Therapy back to their network.

About Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy:

Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy (Foothills) is an Arizona-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, Foothills positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit foothillsrehab.com, or find them on Facebook at @foothillsrehab.

Media Contact

Betsy Appleton, Confluent Health, 502-536-4584, [email protected], www.goconfluent.com

SOURCE Foothills Sports Medicine