Footprints Floors Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our customers place in us." - Bryan Park, CEO of Footprints Floors

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy." Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About Footprints Floors

Founded in 2008, Footprints Floors is a leading flooring franchise specializing in high-quality installation and renovation services for hardwood, tile, and more. Headquartered in Colorado, the company has expanded to over 150 locations nationwide, earning a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and customer satisfaction. Footprints Floors has also expanded with its sister company, Footprints Baths and Tile, which offers comprehensive bathroom remodeling and tile installation services. The company's franchise model empowers entrepreneurs with robust support, driving its rapid expansion and this second recognition on the Inc. 5000 list.

