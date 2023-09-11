For 13th Consecutive Year, Embry-Riddle Named a Great College to Work For

"I am extremely pleased that Embry-Riddle staff and faculty continue to take great pride and satisfaction in helping students succeed, as well as preparing them for meaningful leadership roles across industry, government and the military." - Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D. Tweet this

The categories in which Embry-Riddle earned honors are listed as follows:

Professional Development.

Supervisor/Department Chair Effectiveness.

"Participation in the Great Colleges program alone demonstrates a commitment from colleges to opening a dialogue with their faculty and staff," said Karen Kukulka, chief operating officer at ModernThink, the strategic human capital consulting firm that administered the survey and analyzed the results. "Pair that commitment with recognition in a key area of engagement, and you've got a group of institutions who are putting the best practices of employee engagement to work — they are walking the talk."

Results will be reported in the Sept. 15 issue of The Chronicle of Higher Education, in addition to being available at GreatCollegesList.com.

The Great Colleges to Work For® program is one of the largest workplace recognition programs in the country. Now in its 16th year, it recognizes the colleges that earn top ratings from their employees regarding workplace practices and policies.

Survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was employee feedback.

Embry-Riddle employs more than 2,500 faculty and staff worldwide. Benefits include paid parental leave, paid holidays including the week off between Christmas and New Year's Day, a generous personal leave program, a four-day summer workweek, a 403(b) retirement plan with Embry-Riddle gift and matching contributions, and health insurance with vision and dental coverage. A tuition waiver program also offers free or discounted tuition to employees and family members, with employees allowed paid time off to attend Embry-Riddle classes.

Learn more about careers at Embry-Riddle at https://careers.erau.edu/.

