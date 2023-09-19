For 13th consecutive year, The Citadel is named #1 Public University in the South by U.S. News & World Report

For the 13th straight year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked The Citadel as the best Public University in the South. The rankings – which were released Monday, Sept. 18 – cover academic institutions primarily offering undergraduate and master's programs.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the 13th straight year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked The Citadel as the best Public University in the South. The rankings – which were released Monday, Sept. 18 – cover academic institutions primarily offering undergraduate and master's programs.

"It may be considered unlucky by some, but this year The Citadel is celebrating the number 13," said The Citadel President Gen. Glenn Walters, USMC (Ret.), '79. "We are fortunate to be named Best Public University in the South for the last 13 years, and this achievement is a confirmation of The Citadel Family's outstanding dedication to our institution. Both the contributions and outcomes of our cadets, students, faculty, staff and supporters have made our long-running success possible, and we appreciate the recognition of that hard work."

Other notable rankings received by The Citadel include:

"We are deeply honored to be consistently recognized as the Top Public University in the South by U.S. News & World Report," said Sally Selden, Ph.D., SPHR, provost of The Citadel. "We are committed to providing quality instruction from professors, utilizing innovative and high-impact practices across campus, and providing an outstanding return on investment for our cadets and students – that's why I am especially proud of our rankings for Undergraduate Teaching, Innovative Schools and Best Value. These are all examples of how The Citadel achieves its mission to educate and develop principled leaders for all walks of life."

Additionally, The Citadel was named Best College for Veterans in the South for the sixth consecutive year. Veterans are welcome to earn a degree through all programs offered by The Citadel, including the day undergraduate program, evening undergraduate program and master's program. Veterans are also the only population approved to take classes with cadets, though they are not required to wear uniforms or live in the barracks.

Some of The Citadel's most popular programs – including Business, Engineering and Computer Science – also earned high rankings on a national level. For years, The Citadel's undergraduate Engineering program has been consistently ranked as one of the top 25 in the country out of institutions offering up to a master's degree. Meanwhile, the college's national rankings for both Business and Computer Science have improved from last year.

U.S. News & World Report was one of the first American publishers to produce a college rankings list based on a complex formula of publicly reported data that is submitted to the U.S. Department of Education annually by all institutions of higher education.

