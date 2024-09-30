For a Second Consecutive Year Greenberg Traurig's Philip I. Person Named a DEIA Visionary

For a second consecutive year, Philip I. Person, a Labor & Employment Practice shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's San Francisco office, has been named a 2024 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Visionary by the LA Times B2B brand publishing team.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For a second consecutive year, Philip I. Person, a Labor & Employment Practice shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's San Francisco office, has been named a 2024 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Visionary by the LA Times B2B brand publishing team. Honorees are recognized as catalysts for change who have successfully implemented DEIA initiatives into their professions, according to the publication.

Person co-chairs GAIN, the Greenberg Traurig African Diaspora Inclusion Network, an affinity group supporting the firm's values of diversity, equity, and inclusion. In addition, Person is driven to give back to the next generation of leaders. He's an active member with the Council on Legal Education Opportunity, the American Bar Association's Judicial Intern Opportunity Program, and the California Minority Counsel Program. He often notes that he strives to create opportunities for those who share his passion for law and a more equitable and just society.

Person is also a recognized thought-leader in employment law. He has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Corporate Counsel, and Law360 Pulse; is the co-editor and co-author of PLI's Employment Law Yearbook, an annually updated treatise on employment law issues; and is the co-host of The Performance Review, a California labor and employment podcast available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Having practiced law at Greenberg Traurig for more than eight years, Person's Labor & Employment experience includes representing employers in wage and hour, wrongful termination, harassment, discrimination, retaliation, trade secret misappropriation, non-competition, non-solicitation, and whistleblower claims. He is co-lead of the firm's California Wage & Hour Taskforce. A skilled litigator, he's defended employers against single-plaintiff and class action litigation in federal and state courts.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its achievement of Mansfield Rule Certification Plus (a program administered by The Diversity Lab), and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity X/Twitter: @GT_Drives.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

