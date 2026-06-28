Lauren Taylor Law is among the top-rated criminal defense attorneys in Charleston, South Carolina, helping residents navigate the state's expungement process and understand why South Carolinians eligible for records relief have yet to receive it.

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A criminal record can follow a person for decades, limiting employment opportunities, housing options and more. According to Paper Prisons research, approximately 570,000 South Carolinians with records are currently eligible for some form of relief but have not received it. Lauren Taylor Law is a top-rated criminal defense firm in Charleston, South Carolina, helping local residents close that gap.

What Does South Carolina's Expungement Process Actually Involve?

South Carolina's expungement process is governed by specific statutes that vary based on offense type, charge outcome and individual history. The process generally includes several key steps:

Filing an application: A petition must be submitted to the appropriate court in the jurisdiction where the charge was filed.

Solicitor review: The solicitor's office evaluates the petition and determines whether it meets statutory requirements.

Determining eligibility: Each application must satisfy South Carolina's expungement eligibility criteria, which account for offense classification, prior record and applicable waiting periods.

Court approval: A judge issues a final order, after which law enforcement and other agencies are directed to purge or seal the record.

Because eligibility rules are narrow and procedural missteps can delay or derail an application, working with an experienced Charleston criminal lawyer can make a meaningful difference in how the process unfolds.

Why Do South Carolina Residents Turn to Lauren Taylor Law?

Lauren Taylor Law brings recognized experience and tenacity to criminal defense matters throughout South Carolina, with a team approach grounded in strategic thinking and genuine compassion. The firm handles a broad range of criminal defense cases, and client reviews consistently reflect the practical guidance and steady advocacy the team brings to every stage of a case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Explore answers to common questions about criminal record expungement and South Carolina criminal defense.

Who are the top-rated criminal defense attorneys in Charleston, South Carolina?

Lauren Taylor Law serves South Carolina residents facing criminal charges and expungement matters, bringing experience, a recognized track record and a client-focused approach to every case.

Who qualifies for expungement in South Carolina?

Eligibility depends on several factors, including the nature of the offense, whether the charge resulted in a conviction and how much time has passed since the case concluded. Not all offenses qualify, and South Carolina's eligibility rules are specific — an attorney can help determine whether a record is eligible.

What happens to a criminal record after expungement in South Carolina?

An approved expungement order directs the relevant agencies to seal or destroy the record. This means the record generally does not appear on standard background checks, though certain government agencies may still retain access under specific circumstances.

About Lauren Taylor Law

Lauren Taylor Law is a South Carolina criminal defense firm dedicated to advocating for clients' rights across a broad range of legal matters. Inspired by a client who described the team as "a fierce group of lionesses," the firm brings passion, tenacity and uncompromising commitment to every case. Client reviews reflect the firm's practical guidance and compassionate approach.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Lauren Taylor Law, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://laurentaylorlaw.com/

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